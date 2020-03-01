5 Things That Prove Danny Trejo Is A Real-Life Badass

Trejo Has Additionally Fought Habit

One facet of Danny Trejo’s felony life that I purposefully saved till now to say is his historical past with medication, as a supplier and an abuser. He smoked his first joint at eight along with his uncle, had his first style of alcohol at 12, and began capturing up heroin only a few years later. All of that will change in 1968 when, with the specter of the fuel chamber looming over him following a jail riot in Soledad, he made a promise to God that he would get sober.