5 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 5-8 Of “Mr. Queen”

What higher approach to begin the brand new yr than new episodes of “Mr. Queen“? tvN’s zippy weekend rom-com is drawing rave evaluations and excessive scores, and it’s completely definitely worth the hype. Unsure if it’s for you simply but? Right here’s a take a look at what we liked (and the one factor we hated) in regards to the newest quartet of episodes. I promise you’ll hop proper on the bandwagon.

Warning: spoilers for episodes 5-8 under.

1. LOVED: So Yong within the kitchen

This present performs quick and free with gender archetypes and stereotypes, and this event isn’t any totally different. Many modern-day girls have both heard or come throughout derogatory feedback speaking about how girls belong within the kitchen. Thus, it’s all of the extra attention-grabbing once we study that girls had been forbidden from working within the palace kitchens through the Joseon Dynasty. Actually, So Yong’s (Bong Hwan’s) makes an attempt to prepare dinner for the Queen are met with immense resistance from the pinnacle chef, who adamantly tells her that the kitchen isn’t any place for a girl!

Of course, this isn’t an indication that girls had been afforded an excessive amount of freedom through the Joseon Dynasty. Quite, that is one more factor that So Yong is advised she will be able to’t do. However this Queen doesn’t take it sitting down, and the best way she makes use of her expertise (Shin Hye Solar performs a powerful knife twirl!) to win over the palace kitchen employees and the Empress Dowager makes for a win viewers can’t assist however root for.

Fairly actually an unbothered Queen!

2. LOVED: King Cheoljong’s depth

Cheoljong might act like a puppet however all of the emotional repression he performs every day leads to him being startlingly passionate when he does let it out. His fury-filled, unsure interactions with So Yong are extremely intense. You’ll be able to’t assist however maintain your breath after they argue as a result of they’re a lot a match for one another and you’ll genuinely see how that surprises and confuses Cheoljong. He’s startled to find his Queen’s hidden depths (as he sees them) and equally scared that she may become an enemy as a result of he’s began to care about her. (However after all he gained’t admit that simply but!)

You’ll be able to simply really feel the stress he emanates. This so compelling as a result of Cheoljong has tried so onerous to create these two separate lives and so they’re each failing him. On one hand, he’s constructed a facade the place he’s nothing greater than a ineffective puppet king. On the opposite, he’s a frontrunner of a faction of rebels loyal to him. Neither afford him the chance to be himself. As king, everybody tells him what to do, no matter what he thinks is greatest. As chief of the rebels, he orders everybody round for the larger good of the nation, no matter what he desires. There’s nobody who seems to be at him as a particular person. Everybody desires one thing from him, save his Queen who desires nothing to do with him.

So it isn’t a marvel that he begins to really feel trapped between these worlds when he begins to really feel one thing for So Yong. The rebels would by no means settle for him loving her, and his scheming ministers would use his love for her. The angst is simply so scrumptious, and Kim Jung Hyun serves it proper up with depth and deeply-buried ardour.

(*5*)

3. LOVED: The sheer hilarity in So Yong and Cheoljong’s interactions

Cheoljong might really feel one thing he doesn’t perceive for his unusual Queen, who, with Bong Hwan’s soul within the Queen’s physique, undoubtedly doesn’t really feel the identical (although possibly we’re getting there!). The distinction is hilarious and this present makes certain to play it to full profit, resembling in Cheoljong’s hilarious misinterpretation of the “no contact precept.”

Probably the greatest examples of that is what I’d wish to name the “rain scene” in Episode 5 the place it begins to pour. So Yong dances exterior, elated, realizing that the lakes and wells will fill, which suggests Jang Bong Hwan will have the ability to return to his unique physique. Cheoljong sees this, which cues delicate piano music as he stares at her. He wonders what sort of girl she is and tries to provide her his umbrella. The present brilliantly undercuts this second by switching to its cheeky soundtrack and to Bong Hwan’s perspective, showcasing his glee on the prospect of returning. Bong Hwan even begins twerking, a lot to Court docket Girl Choi’s utter horror. This usually tender second is showcased for laughs and that truthfully makes it loads higher.

4. LOVED: The present addressing our burning questions

One of many fundamental questions anybody studying the synopsis for this present could have is: what occurred to Jang Bong Hwan’s physique? Properly, that query is quickly answered. Again in 2020 (or is it 2021 there too?) Bong Hwan is on the mercy of his enemies and is at present in a vegetative state. He sees and hears all the things round him however can’t talk. Yikes! It’s no marvel he doesn’t complain an excessive amount of when he finds himself in So Yong’s physique as soon as extra after discovering what’s occurred to his physique.

One other query viewers would seemingly have is: simply how is that this going to work? We know that Bong Hwan and Cheoljong will fall in love (as a result of the legal guidelines of dramas say they need to!) however how this’ll happen is a bit more complicated. Bong Hwan was beforehand horrified on the considered So Yong in his physique presumably flirting with different males, so it’s clear that he’s going to withstand falling for Cheoljong in any respect prices. And with homosexuality being a delicate matter in Korea, it’s unclear and doubtless unlikely for tvN to singlehandedly lead a highly-rated drama in that route.

However the present has answered these questions this week. After waking up post-coma, Bong Hwan finds that he can not assume in his common voice (Choi Jin Hyuk‘s very male voice). As a substitute, he can solely assume in So Yong’s voice, and now has all of So Yong’s reminiscences besides. He even begins to really feel what So Yong felt for Cheoljong. It seems this present goes with a gradual merging of the 2 personalities, in order that Bong Hwan successfully turns into So Yong, however we should see in future episodes to see how this performs out.

5. LOVED: The bond between So Yong and Bong Hwan

Bong Hwan and So Yong could also be merging and this may increasingly or is probably not an excellent factor, as a result of it may outcome within the erasure of Bong Hwan’s pleasant character as we all know it (which might be totally tragic as a result of dude bro So Yong is simply unbelievable). But, there’s hope that this shall be well-executed as a result of bond between So Yong and Bong Hwan.

From the very starting, Bong Hwan has tried to know So Yong. He didn’t simply dismiss the character and lifetime of the lady whose physique he inhabits. He requested Hong Yeon (Chae Search engine optimisation Eun) about So Yong and empathized together with her. He typically displays on the lives of girls within the Joseon Dynasty and the way restricted they’re. He’s protecting of So Yong to the purpose that he even argues with Cheoljong on So Yong’s behalf.

When he wakes up with So Yong’s reminiscences and realizes what Jo Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah) has achieved, he places apart his curiosity in Hwa Jin and rebukes her as a substitute on behalf of So Yong and Cheoljong. If this was a distinct present, I’d need Bong Hwan and So Yong to this point!

This bond makes the present all of the extra compelling as a result of the actual So Yong has been left to fend for herself and maintain a stiff higher lip her complete life. She’s been educated and groomed purely for the aim of being Queen, and tried suicide out of despair when she realized that she would by no means be allowed to be her personal particular person and that the King didn’t need her to be his. And viewers can see that Bong Hwan actually understands that, and that makes for an amazingly likeable character, even when he’s a playboy!

6. HATED: The evil second feminine lead trope

The evil second feminine lead trope involves life once more in Jo Hwa Jin. For a present that’s achieved an excellent job in pushing boundaries in so some ways, it’s a little disappointing to see it go the evil second feminine lead route. On one hand, it’s good to see that 3/4 of the highly effective scheming figures on this present are girls. Alternatively, it could have been good to see Hwa Jin as a extra noble character, even perhaps taking an curiosity in So Yong to spherical out a wierd love triangle!

Hopefully her complete id gained’t revolve round Cheoljong. It will be much more palatable to have Hwa Jin scheme towards So Yong as a result of she desires energy or as a result of she desires revenge for the homicide of her good friend, maidservant, and closest companion Oh Wol (Kim Ju Younger).

Nevertheless, on condition that we nonetheless have but to know the deep darkish secret (fairly actually) that So Yong and Hwa Jin are conserving from Cheoljong maybe there’s hope that Hwa Jin gained’t emerge as a cookie cutter feminine villain. A villain nonetheless, however I hope this present lets her reasoning be sound sufficient for viewers to really feel for her and marvel if she could also be proper. Provided that “Mr. Queen” shall be 20 episodes lengthy, we definitely have the time to develop her motivations as a villain.

(*1*)

Take a look at the drama under!

Watch Now

What are your ideas on Bong Hwan and So Yong’s merging? Non-viewers of the present, do you assume you’ll give it a strive? Tell us within the feedback under!

Shalini_A is a very long time Asian-drama addict. When not watching dramas, she works as a lawyer, fangirls over Ji Sung, and makes an attempt to write down the best fantasy romance of all time. Observe her on Twitter and Instagram and be happy to ask her something!

At the moment Watching: “Run On,” “Mr. Queen,” Discover Me In Your Reminiscence,” “Kairos,” “Royal Secret Agent”

Wanting Ahead to: “Joseon Exorcist,” “LUCA: The Starting, Sisyphus: The Fantasy”