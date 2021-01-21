5 Things We Loved & 1 Thing We Hated About Episodes 9-12 Of “Mr. Queen”

One other week, one other two rollicking episodes of “Mr. Queen.” The present has simply handed the midway mark with episodes 11 and 12 having aired this previous weekend, and it hasn’t slowed a bit in depth or storytelling. “Mr. Queen” is treading new waters with a person’s soul in a girl’s physique falling in love with one other man, but it surely’s cautious and thoughtful in its execution. What’s to not love? Right here’s a take a look at what we cherished (and the one factor we hated) concerning the newest quartet of episodes. I assure you’ll hop on the bandwagon instantly.

Warning: spoilers for episodes 9-12 under.

(Be aware: because of the confusion in addressing Bong Hwan and So Yong, followers of the present have coined the time period “So Bong” to confer with the 2 merging characters. I’ll be utilizing So Bong to confer with our favourite Queen, and the pronoun “he” as a result of this present known as “Mr. Queen” in any case!)

1. LOVED: The extraordinarily sizzling kiss

It’s no secret that dramas place nice that means and energy into crafting the proper first kiss scene. There may be, in fact, the usual drunken kiss that the hero or heroine not remembers the subsequent day, however for essentially the most half, the primary kiss is often a momentous event. “Mr. Queen” flips this on its head. At the beginning of episode 9, Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun) kisses So Bong (Shin Hye Solar) to cover the truth that he was rummaging by his father-in-law’s home for the ledger that will incriminate the Andong Kim clan. But, as a substitute of freezing wide-eyed with emotional music swelling within the background, So Bong grabs his face and makes out with him like there’s no tomorrow.

They go at it for a very long time in entrance of her father, her cousin Byeong In (Na In Woo) who has a factor for her, and all of the guards, who look tremendous awkward. The second is performed for humor relatively than romance. In truth, So Bong doesn’t even keep in mind it the subsequent day, leaving Cheoljong (who was one hundred pc affected by that kiss) in knots.

This is smart as a result of neither of the characters are fairly there but. Cheoljong isn’t sure if he can enable himself to fall in love with the Queen. They’re in a Romeo-Juliet scenario the place their clans and political factions are at odds, and their emotions would solely be used towards them. For his half, So Bong’s in the midst of an identification disaster – he doesn’t know who he (or she!) is, and remains to be terrified on the considered being drawn to a person, not to mention Cheoljong. The kiss nonetheless serves a story function although. It lets a really drunk So Bong blow off some steam and get used to the thought of kissing a person, and it reveals to Cheoljong that he really does care about his eccentric Queen.

The most effective half? Neither of them are uncomfortable round one another afterwards. The very subsequent day, they’re each again to their respective shenanigans, solely, now Cheoljong’s complete face lights up when his Queen seems.

2. LOVED: The fan/anti-fan distinction

So Bong won’t love Cheoljong however he’s very protecting of him. The following day post-kiss, our royal couple heads to the close by village incognito for a meal. So Bong’s livid to listen to the villagers insulting the king and Cheoljong agreeing wholeheartedly that he’s an incompetent ruler. So Bong yells on the villagers in Cheoljong’s protection and publicizes himself as a member of the King’s fanclub, or extra like his anti-fan.

Later, when the king asks what “fan” and “anti-fan” imply, So Bong says a “fan” is somebody who watches over and hopes for one of the best for somebody. Cheoljong very critically takes this to imply a spirit information or guardian angel! As for the time period “anti-fan,” So Bong says it’s somebody who cares about one other particular person much more than a fan does. It’s a hilarious little bit of knowledge, all of the extra amusing as a result of it’s true. Not liking Cheoljong has made So Bong care extra about him that he in any other case would. If he noticed the King as simply one other bro, or as somebody he could possibly be pals with, maybe this whole relationship would have been totally different. However it was the antagonism on each side that made this relationship come alive. Cheoljong was So Yong’s anti-fan, and So Bong was Cheoljong’s. And that’s what introduced us right here!

(*1*)

3. LOVED: The concubine choice

In different saeguks, concubine choice could be a reason behind strife between the primary couple. “Mr. Queen” demonstrates this wrestle in Cheoljong’s and Hwa Jin’s differing views on the purpose. On one hand, it’s utterly comprehensible that Hwa Jin is livid on the considered the person she loves marrying yet one more three girls. As if it wasn’t onerous sufficient to compete with one spouse! But, Cheoljong’s perspective can also be comprehensible. To free himself from the Andong Kim clan’s puppet strings, he wants energy of his personal, and there’s no different strategy to get it.

It’s fascinating that So Bong is very happy to do the duty, not simply because Bong Hwan is girl-crazy, however as a result of he doesn’t love Cheoljong and that makes him neutral. Proper now, what Cheoljong wants is somebody who places his wants first. Hwa Jin isn’t ready to do this, as evidenced by her making a gift of the ledger, that Cheoljong nearly killed himself getting, to the Queen Dowager. Via an occasion so simple as this, the present demonstrates an important love lesson: that real love is selfless. It’s talking the opposite particular person’s love language as a substitute of solely being targeted by yourself. Each Hwa Jin and Byeong In give attention to their emotions first, which is why they will’t sustain with Cheoljong and So Bong’s relationship. Now if solely they’d see that!

Love lesson apart, the present manages to make the choice hilarious. Our Queen imparts a sage piece of recommendation to Cheoljong, telling him to not think about the ladies as his property, as a result of they belong to So Bong! Relatively than backstabbing one another, we’re handled to a montage of So Bong having a unbelievable time with the three women he picks out. And in basic bro style, he picks them out for the next causes: horny, cute, harmless. So Bong, by no means change!

4. LOVED: The love letters

“Mr. Queen” reveals us simply how complicated life was with out telephones. So Bong’s up late and feeling frisky so he sends three letters to every of Cheoljong’s his concubines, saying “you up?” and asks the letter bearers to see how the king’s doing. The couriers chant “One for every concubine! Test on the king!” to remind themselves, however they hilariously overlook the order after they stumble upon one of many eunuchs. As a substitute, they combine up the message to say “All for the king! Test on the concubines!” Cheoljong could be very confused to obtain the messages, however in mild of his budding emotions he composes a heartfelt, prolonged reply.

So Bong, believing that considered one of his pretty concubines has written this for him, pulls on all his historical past books and plagiarizes poem after poem in his more and more ardent responses. Cheoljong is shocked and delighted on the depth of the Queen’s emotions for him and so they spend your entire night time writing to one another. The equal of texting all night time! And it’s so cute! Solely, the Queen has no concept it’s Cheoljong who’s replying and treats him as standard the subsequent day, a lot to poor Cheoljong’s confusion.

Different dramas would possibly construct a complete plot out of simply this, however “Mr. Queen” makes use of this scene to make some extent. If the kiss was about making Cheoljong get up to the depths of his emotions for So Yong, then the letter-writing is about making So Bong understand what he feels for Cheoljong. He nonetheless doesn’t know that the particular person he spent all night time attempting to impress is Cheoljong, however as soon as he does, he’ll not be capable of deny what he feels. Whereas Cheoljong wanted a figurative slap on the top to open his eyes, So Bong wants his eyes opened a lot slower. He’s satisfied that he may by no means really feel something for a man, not to mention Cheoljong. It’ll take extra time and extra proof for So Bong to get to the place Cheoljong is, and what higher strategy to begin than pure unfiltered dialog with out prejudice to get in the way in which!

5. LOVED: So Bong getting ready the banquet feast

(*5*)

A lot of the romance in “Mr. Queen” is wrapped in humor, however the level stays that Cheoljong and So Bong share the identical love language: acts of service. Time and time once more, these two have carried out issues for one another, typically with out the opposite understanding, to make sure that they’re taken care of and that their wants are met. For instance, Cheoljong ditches Hwa Jin upon listening to that So Bong’s fallen right into a coma and stays with So Bong all night time, So Bong carries Cheoljong out of the nicely (whereas So Yong’s physique is on her interval!), and extra. Upon noticing Cheoljong’s willpower to make the banquet successful, and Kim Jwa Geun’s (Kim Tae Woo) makes an attempt to steal, destroy, and customarily foul up all of the components for the feast, So Bong steps in as head chef.

Apparently, regardless of So Bong mentioning in episode 4 that he loves the highlight and may’t stand anybody wanting higher than him, he works behind the scenes right here. None however the kitchen workers know the position he performed in making the feast so successful. Hong Yeon (Chae Website positioning Eun) astutely notes that the Queen acted out of fear for Cheoljong, however in fact Bong Hwan’s not going to confess that simply but!

It’s pleasant watching this gradual burn of each them falling for one another and constructing a relationship that feels grounded and actual. They could not work together a lot in each episode, however each have fully-fledged lives of their very own and take the time to look at over the opposite particular person. It’s a very mature depiction of affection, past all of the butterflies and blushing like in most romances. Neither Cheoljong nor So Bong have themselves or their lives (and in Bong Hwan’s case, his identification) totally found out. However they’re right here for one another and that’s going to matter most, given that ending.

6. HATED: The cliffhanger ending

This isn’t an actual gripe and extra of a “what simply occurred, I want extra” as a result of the cliffhanger for episode 12 was horrifying.

After attempting so onerous and having the feast go so nicely, every little thing appeared to be fantastic for Cheoljong. Then Kim Jwa Geun lastly reveals his playing cards and brings Cheoljong’s personal troopers to him for execution for having solid their identities to hide that they belonged to treasonous households. Cheoljong is aware of this; it’s why he picked them! However upon being confronted in public in entrance of everybody, he’s helpless. He tries valiantly to face up, to be greater than a puppet king for as soon as, however he’s laughed down by Kim Jwa Geun to his utter humiliation. He has no alternative however to approve the execution of his personal males, the lads he handpicked.

It’s a devastating scene, agonizing to look at due to how nicely Kim Jung Hyun executes every little thing Cheoljong is feeling. Despair, worry, helplessness, humiliation – it’s all laid naked for your entire courtroom to see, which makes it even worse. Cowed, the king concludes the feast on a pitiful word, reciting a prayer to the gods asking for an excellent harvest. Kim Jung Hyun is good on this scene, weeping whereas studying the prayer however preserving his voice regular so nobody notices he’s crying. It’s a strong second, and proper when it seems that our poor defeated Cheoljong can head again to his quarters and cry his coronary heart out, the pavilion explodes! Cheoljong is thrown again and really badly injured by the blast.

Whereas everybody’s panicking and working away, So Bong runs towards Cheoljong however Byeong In steps in the way in which and the final we see of the king is him weakly reaching out for assist.

Maybe it’s as a result of “Mr. Queen” has by no means taken itself critically that this feels so darkish and terrible. It actually provides harm to insult in Cheoljong’s case. Nonetheless, from a writing standpoint that is So Bong’s second to get up. Not simply to his emotions for Cheoljong however to the truth that this actually is life within the palace. Up to now, So Bong’s breezed by with out contemplating any penalties past ingratiating himself to the Grand Queen Dowager. Nonetheless, that’s about to alter. Hwa Jin made it very clear that she’d prefer to kill him. The Queen Dowager has began utilizing him as a pawn to knock the Grand Queen Dowager off-balance. Each So Bong and Cheoljong want an ally. And it’s lastly time for them to confess that they’ve discovered it within the unlikeliest of locations: one another.

What are your ideas on So Bong and Cheoljong? Do you agree with how the romance is progressing? Tell us within the feedback under!

