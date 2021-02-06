5 Things We Loved & 2 Things We Hated About Episodes 13-16 Of “Mr. Queen”

The previous two weeks have flown by and “Mr. Queen” has, for sure, made it higher. This present stays unbelievable in plotting and character growth with none of the teeth-gnashing, anger-inducing tropes that unnecessarily drag out battle in different reveals. For these of you who’re ready for the present to finish to find out if it’s well worth the watch, “Mr. Queen” is certainly price it.

With out additional ado, let’s dive into what we liked and hated in regards to the newest quartet of episodes.

Warning: spoilers for episodes 13-16 beneath.

(Observe: because of the confusion in addressing Bong Hwan and So Yong, followers of the present have coined the time period “So Bong” to discuss with the 2 merging characters. I’ll be utilizing So Bong to discuss with our favourite Queen, and the pronoun “he” as a result of this present known as “Mr. Queen” in spite of everything!)

1. LOVED & HATED: The mattress scene and its aftermath

(*2*)

Let’s deal with the elephant within the room. Consent. After hiding within the kitchen and ingesting himself foolish to keep away from seeing Cheoljong (Kim Jung Hyun), our Queen (Shin Hye Solar) falls right into a deep sleep. So deep in actual fact, that when he wakes up and sees Hong Yeon’s (Chae Search engine optimisation Eun) beautiful face, he tenderly tells her that she’s the primary particular person he noticed upon coming into Joseon and the very last thing he considered earlier than leaping within the lake. They kiss and properly, go from there. That’s an enormous confession, however because it seems, it isn’t Hong Yeon gently watching over the Queen however Cheoljong. So think about So Bong’s shock when he a) wakes up subsequent to Cheoljong whom he’s critically catching emotions for and b) favored their night time collectively.

His shock and horror is performed for humor however there may be the query of how consensual this was. In spite of everything, the Queen had no concept it was Cheoljong and would undoubtedly have refused if she had identified. But, Cheoljong had no concept So Bong was drunk or thought he was Hong Yeon. The confusion goes each methods as a result of the poor man was below the phantasm that So Bong was consenting.

Nonetheless, many individuals will rightfully level out the next: Doesn’t this imply that So Bong’s in love with Hong Yeon? We’ve seen how tender he’s along with her and he’s made it clear that he genuinely cares for her, so why the King? Why not Hong Yeon who makes good sense as a love curiosity?

The reply is straightforward. Love doesn’t make sense. Byeong In (Na In Woo) has rooted for So Yong from the very starting. He’s fought his father for her, risen by the ranks to make sure her security. It might make sense for So Yong to fall for him, however that’s not the way it works. Hwa Jin (Seol In Ah) has lied, sure, however she additionally genuinely loves the King and plenty of of her emotions (for instance, concerning the concubines) are legitimate. It is sensible for Cheoljong to stick with her, however that basically isn’t the way it works.

So why use Hong Yeon as a plot gadget in any respect? As a result of So Bong’s reaching for what is sensible to keep away from his emotions which don’t make sense to him and since mistaken apprehension is the secret with our royal couple. We’ve seen time and time once more, our couple wouldn’t be collectively have been it not for the errors. They’re each sturdy personalities (regardless of the King having needed to preserve his below wraps for years) and are usually fairly set of their opinions as soon as they type them. So it is sensible that Cheoljong, coloured by his dislike of the Andong Kim clan, by no means gave So Yong the good thing about the doubt, and that So Bong, coloured by his impression of Cheoljong from historical past books and the way he handled So Yong (and naturally that homicide try) could be equally reluctant. They’d by no means have willingly sat down collectively and talked issues out.

Sleeping collectively is the ultimate nail within the coffin for So Bong’s complicated id, telling him to open his eyes already. It was past time for So Bong and Cheoljong to come back collectively on their very own versus by mistake, so it’s equally refreshing after they cease dancing out one another and at last speak issues out. Cheoljong lastly learns that So Yong saved his feast and So Yong lastly learns that she’s been writing sappy love letters to Cheoljong this whole time (a lot to her horror in fact).

And thus, begins a robust alliance. We might have gotten right here a lot sooner, however as an alternative we bought to see every half of our royal couple construct their very own lives inside the palace. And who doesn’t love seeing poor Cheoljong chase his identity-confused Queen round?

2. LOVED: Dam Hyang’s rescue

In probably essentially the most devastating transfer this present has pulled because the King’s near-fatal accident, little Dam Hyang (Kang Chae Received) saves So Bong’s life after the Grand Queen Dowager (Bae Jong Okay) makes an attempt to poison him. As a substitute of being rightfully lauded, the little woman is promptly arrested for knocking the drink out of So Bong’s arms.

So Bong pleads with Cheoljong to avoid wasting the little woman’s life however on the royal convention, Cheoljong’s phrases are met with dismissal as each events search to punish the King through hurting So Bong. Dam Hyang is sentenced to demise by poison (mockingly sufficient) and there’s a heart-stopping second when So Bong runs to the scene to search out what he believes is Dam Hyang’s useless physique.

He berates Cheoljong in entrance of all his advisers, raging that “incompetence is a sin too.” It’s an excellent scene due to the ache in Cheoljong’s eyes and the best way he winces. It’s solely when Cheoljong turns away that So Bong sees that his fingers are crossed within the common signal for mendacity that he taught him.

What’s so nice about this scene, along with Dam Hyang being alive, is the best way it lastly removes that label of incompetence that So Bong’s positioned on Cheoljong. We’ve seen that our king is much from it, however that competent decision-making hasn’t actually been seen to the queen.

If the mattress scene is about So Bong and Cheoljong lastly coming collectively romantically, this scene is about making them come collectively politically. Each have their very own know-how and methods of doing issues, and life for his or her enemies is about to get very fascinating.

3. LOVED: So Bong’s revenge

Beforehand, we talked about how So Bong was going to must smart as much as the realities of life within the Palace and stake her personal floor, and the tried homicide of her and Dam Hyang is exactly the highly effective motivator for revenge she wanted. So Bong’s collection of victories is so highly effective as a result of he’s doing it on his personal.

As So Bong tells Kim Jwa Geun (Kim Tae Woo), he has “no again.” There’s nobody behind him to make sure his security. So Bong’s simply doing what he has to do with out counting on Cheoljong to do the whole lot for him. Regardless of So Bong technically having a man’s soul, that is nonetheless a robust act for a Joseon girl to tug off. So Bong tailors his revenge for every aggrieved social gathering, sly for the Grand Queen Dowager, direct for Hwa Jin and the Queen Dowager, metaphorical for Kim Jwa Geun (oh that brief sword, sensible!), and straight threatening for the Andong Kim clan ministers.

So Bong and Hwa Jin’s interplay specifically is sensible. So Bong calls Hwa Jin out on the whole lot, each single insecurity and weak point Hwa Jin has is laid out naked. He rightfully factors out that Hwa Jin hopes the useless physique discovered within the properly is her maid Oh Wol as a result of solely that may excuse all of the terrible issues she’s carried out. Hwa Jin likes to play the martyr, to fake that she has no company, and that every one selection was taken from her as a result of then any selection she makes could be comprehensible.

This starkly contrasts with So Yong who genuinely had no company and no selection upon coming into the palace however tried so exhausting to forge an alliance with Cheoljong. She took her anger and frustration out on the servants however lastly gave up and ended her life earlier than turning right into a monster. So Bong contrasts that with how Hwa Jin has slowly turn into a monster in her purposefully misguided view that she is preventing in opposition to one. It’s the put down all of us wished and it feels so good to see.

It was about as refreshing as So Bong and Cheoljong tossing again a love shot and ingesting to revenge well-served. Ah, it’s day to be King and Queen.

4. LOVED: Hwa Jin’s wake-up name

To say that Hwa Jin has pushed us viewers up the wall could be an understatement. She’s been off-putting from the start along with her blatant dislike of So Bong. At first, there was the potential for So Yong genuinely having wronged Hwa Jin up to now, however because it seems it was the opposite manner round. It nonetheless stays a thriller as to what on earth poor So Yong and So Bong ever did to Hwa Jin to make her hate them a lot. The Oh Wol matter arrived a lot afterward the scene and their enmity had already been established.

Nonetheless, our least favourite concubine has additionally had her moments. She’s a fantastic marksman and painter and surprisingly cute in her personal manner. Cheoljong’s brother, Prince Yeongpyeong’s (Yoo Min Kyu) recollection of Hwa Jin as she painted confirmed that she was fairly cute. Furthermore, because the King admitted, he did love her for 2 years. I want we had gotten to see extra of their two years collectively such that we might really feel for her extra, however her perspective is sensible on paper. She noticed her boyfriend fall for one more woman whereas they have been collectively, as opposed being on a break or having damaged up. So Bong didn’t intend to interrupt the 2 up in any respect nevertheless it simply ended up occurring.

If something, Cheoljong’s the unhealthy man right here for falling in love with one other girl whereas nonetheless being with Hwa Jin. Although he was sincere about his preliminary attraction, he all however ignored Hwa Jin after falling headfirst in love with So Bong. Hwa Jin’s perspective, her harm and ache, is extraordinarily legitimate. In Hwa Jin’s eyes, she was wronged and is the sufferer. Worse, she misplaced to the woman everybody was evaluating her to for years. For a lady as insecure as Hwa Jin, that is untenable. Because the heroine of her personal story, she sought revenge too, identical to So Bong did. But her revenge was darker, extra insidious. The place So Bong was direct and didn’t truly harm anybody, Hwa Jin misplaced herself to revenge.

That mentioned, she manages to dig herself out of that pit by confessing the reality to Cheoljong, concerning who his rescuer was within the properly all these years in the past, and that she gave the ledger to the Queen Dowager. Most significantly, she lastly lets go and takes duty for her actions. It’s a ravishing scene as a result of she admits that she liked Cheoljong greater than she liked herself and that was the error. If she had liked and treasured herself, she wouldn’t have gone so far as she did as a result of her price wouldn’t have been tied to a different particular person. In distinction, we see that So Bong loves himself a fantastic deal and it’s that confidence and internal energy that he brings to the whole lot round him.

So Bong is powerful, not due to Cheoljong, however as a result of he desires to be, and it’s thrilling to see Hwa Jin studying that for herself. Poor woman does deserve some happiness, and we’ve all carried out silly issues for love.

5. LOVED: The late night time discussions

There isn’t an area by which our royal couple doesn’t get alongside. Politics, romance, philosophy, they simply mesh so properly collectively. Cheoljong wasn’t capable of have these discussions with Hwa Jin or his brother however So Bong unleashes the complete pressure of his curiosity concerning the long run. We lastly have each of them sitting down and simply speaking and it’s superb. Courtroom Girl Choi loves it and her gleeful smiles are the most effective.

So Bong and Cheoljong did however the cart earlier than the horse so to talk, having slept collectively earlier than actually getting to know one another, however they’re quickly catching up. The king’s delight is infectious and So Bong’s pleasure at his educating abilities and the pleasure he takes in spending time with Cheoljong is clear.

That being mentioned, you’ll be able to’t assist however marvel how critically the King takes So Bong’s preliminary assertion of being a person from the long run. Cheoljong evidently remembers it however appears content material to dismiss it as a joke or a results of So Bong’s sojourn within the lake. However he additionally hangs onto So Bong’s each phrase. It’s the ultimate secret, so to talk, between our royal couple and I’m very curious as to how “Mr. Queen” will deal with it. With 4 episodes to go, we’ve the time for a well-crafted reply!

6. HATED: The axe hanging over the Queen’s head

(*5*)

Regardless of all of the enjoyable and video games of this quartet of episodes, an ominousness hangs over our couple’s late night time assembly of minds. With Byeong In having discovered the annotations in So Yong’s ebook that point out beliefs held by Donghak believers (a Neo-Confucian philosophical motion), and the palace abuzz with So Bong and Cheoljong’s nightly conferences, it’s solely a matter of time earlier than So Bong is framed for instilling heretical beliefs within the King. This wouldn’t come out of nowhere because the King has skated very near being accused to this as a result of his previous as a commoner and the truth that he frolicked with Donghak believers (a truth he hides). It is sensible as a supply of battle.

Nothing comes and not using a value, and it’s worrying to assume that the enjoyable revenge and shut shaves the royal duo has confronted will price them dearly. It’s even worse now that So Bong’s pregnant. That locations him squarely inside everybody’s sights as a goal.

There’s additionally the matter of Bong Hwan’s 2021 physique. Is it nonetheless on life assist? Is it useless? What is going to occur when it comes time for So Bong to offer delivery? “Mr. Queen” has been a delight from the very first episode, and but the subsequent quartet of episodes determines if historical past will keep in mind this present as unbelievable or as incompetent (the best way Cheoljong is remembered). With solely two weeks left, let’s hope that each Cheoljeong and this present are remembered as the previous. Fingers crossed!

What are your ideas on this week’s quartet of episodes? Do you agree with how So Bong and Cheoljong’s romance is progressing? What do you assume is going on to Bong Hwan in 2021? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

