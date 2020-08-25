5 Things We Loved About The Premiere Episodes Of “When I Was The Most Lovely”

“When I Was The Most Lovely” is the brand new Wednesday-Thursday MBC Okay-drama starring Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, and Ha Seok Jin. The melodrama sequence includes an intense love triangle between two brothers and a highschool artwork instructor. With all the gorgeous individuals within the solid and dramatic storyline, it was arduous to not anticipate the premiere of this Okay-drama, and it did certainly ship. Listed below are 5 issues we beloved about episodes 1 and a pair of.

Warning: minor spoilers forward.

1. It will get straight to the romance

In the event you’re a romantic, you’ll love how shortly this sequence delves into the romance. Throughout the first two minutes, Web optimization Hwan (Ji Soo) falls in love at first sight along with his new instructor Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) whereas strolling by her on his option to faculty. With the rain, the music, their lovely seems, and the general ambiance, the start scene has all of the components made for a phenomenal romantic story.

As if the start romantic scene wasn’t sufficient to provide you all of the butterflies, afterward in the identical episode, there’s an extra “love at first sight” scene with Ha Seok Jin when he first lays eyes on Oh Ye Ji. The scene takes place in a ceramic studio—which is the place all nice romance tales begin. You may already really feel the chemistry between the characters.

2. The visuals which might be the primary leads

Speak about magnificence.

Truthfully, seeing all three of those actors on display is cause sufficient to tune into the sequence. Once you’ve bought Ji Soo’s harmless and good-looking visuals alongside Im Soo Hyang’s easy magnificence and Ha Seok Jin’s manly appeal, you’re sure to get dizzy from all of the prettiness. Other than their apparent beauty, they’re all individually so gifted.

3. Seeing Ji Soo head over heels in love

Ji Soo has time and time once more proven us that he’s bought all of the expertise and expertise to be revered as an actor. Ji Soo’s pure potential to indicate such a big selection of feelings with a easy look is all the pieces. It’s additionally fairly good seeing a smitten Ji Soo when he falls for a woman. The better part about this drama is that he gazes at Oh Ye Ji with these pet canine eyes a number of instances, which is able to make your coronary heart skip a beat or two.

Exhibit A.

Exhibit B.

Ji Soo’s naive and harmless appeal is once more evident on this sequence. Ji Soo has the power to painting the boy subsequent door aura in addition to the manly vibes multi functional scene. The versatility in his feelings places you on a rollercoaster of feels. You’ll by no means get bored watching a Ji Soo drama!

4. The heartwarming father-son relationships

This sequence doesn’t cease on the romance. Web optimization Sung Gon (Choi Jong Hwan) performs Jin and Hwan’s father. It’s obvious that he has a incapacity as he walks round with a limp, and it’s later revealed that the accident which precipitated this had one thing to do along with his sons. Hwan feels liable for his father’s incapacity and lives his life in guilt in consequence.

Seeing Hwan return to his household’s home and reuniting along with his father and little brother is such a heartwarming scene. You may actually really feel the love and connection that the relations have with one another, which is a stark distinction with their chilly mom who doesn’t appear to be within the image. It’s these moments which might be somewhat comforting and actually present the love that the dad has for his sons.

5. The bromance

Probably the most-anticipated facets of this drama was the chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Ji Soo with the hope that they’d have the ability to pull off the brotherly bond and relationship that this drama’s love story is centered round.

Seeing how a lot Hwan cares about his older brother is so cute to see. He appears very protecting of him and desires him to remain shut. The two are full opposites in character, however they’ve a decent relationship, and it’s so heartwarming when Jin exhibits his affection in the direction of his child brother. Their chemistry is each cute and heartbreaking on the similar time as a result of we all know that the 2 will likely be combating for Oh Ye Ji. Deliver on the tears!

In the event you haven’t already, begin watching “When I Was The Most Lovely” right here:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, how did you just like the premiere of “When I Was The Most Lovely”? Let me know within the feedback beneath!

