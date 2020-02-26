5 Things We Need To See In A Community Spin-Off Movie

The collection ended with them sharing one remaining kiss earlier than Annie left for an internship with the FBI, however who’s to say that’s the final of their relationship? Whether or not it takes the FBI sending Annie to Greendale for an investigative task or perhaps a tacky second of realization that prompts Jeff to (in the midst of his class, maybe) abandon his present life with a purpose to observe down win over his misplaced love, I consider a lot of the Community fandom can agree that we need to see these two collectively and the spin-off film can be the proper approach to fulfill that want.