5 Things We’re Glad To See Happen In Episodes 9 & 10 Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

We begin off this week’s episodes proper the place we left off, with our three leads — Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook), Lee Rang (Kim Bum), and Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) — caught of their respective nightmare-scapes. It prompts all of them to do some soul-searching and maturing, however fortunately all of them make it out with new discovered willpower and no worse for put on (for probably the most half). However that’s not the one factor we’re glad to see occur this week. There’s vital improvement for a number of of our characters, with extra explosive occasions teased for down the street.

In the meantime, right here are among the issues we’re glad to see on this week’s episodes:

Warning: Spoilers for episodes 9 and 10 forward!

Ji Ah constantly being such a worthy heroine

Ji Ah (and Ah Eum) has such great qualities — tenacious, good, spunky, courageous, trusting — and it’s nice to see the writers constantly permitting these qualities of hers to shine. Her psychological power is in full show when she’s trapped within the Spirit of Darkness’ (a.okay.a the Nightmare Woman) nightmare-scape, as a result of even when she’s showered with all of the love and affection she’s been yearning for all this time, she nonetheless manages to step away from all of it and select to return to actuality. Positive, it takes just a little reminding from Yeon (by way of a magical hyperlink), however seeing her so completely happy along with her dad and mom, it’s comprehensible why this “dwelling” is so alluring to her. It’s heart-wrenching to see her stroll out as her dad and mom tearfully beg for her to remain, however we wouldn’t anticipate any much less from her.

Ji Ah can also be good in letting her colleagues, Sae Rom (Jung Yi Website positioning) and Jae Hwan (Kim Kang Min), in on the supernatural happenings. In their previous life, these two have been those who watched over and took care of Ah Eum, so now Ji Ah is repaying their kindness by forewarning them and ensuring they don’t unwittingly change into collateral harm.

That apart, it’s additionally nice to see just a little extra into the trio’s backstory. In reality, it was past-Jae Hwan who alerted Ah Eum to Yeon’s whereabouts. You may virtually see little-Ah Eum’s ears perk up at this attention-grabbing little tidbit.

Ah Eum too is simply as sturdy as Ji Ah. (Or the opposite manner spherical. You get the thought). Yeon chooses to inform Ji Ah the entire story behind Ah Eum’s demise and we see the whole lot in clear element. (Once more, I really like how the drama doesn’t drag these reveals out). After The Imoogi-possessed Ji Ah finds her technique to Yeon, the 2 have an all out combat.

(*10*)

Nonetheless, simply as a sword is about to be plunged into Yeon, Ah Eum regains management and stops it. She’s horrified to see all of the lifeless our bodies round her (The Imoogi took her physique on a killing spree) and begs for Yeon to kill her, however Yeon is of course unable to take action. Yeon presents The Imoogi his physique in change for letting Ji Ah go, however Ji Ah received’t let him have his manner.

As an alternative, she asks Yeon to repay his debt, the one factor all foxes are certain to. (Previous to this, Ji Ah saved Yeon from some villagers whereas he was in a weakened state, and thus the “debt” was shaped).

And with that, Yeon loses all free will as his hand morphs right into a claw and plunges itself into Ah Eum. It’s a pleasant element to have Yeon kill together with his claws as an alternative of the sword, which additional emphasizes how helpless and not-in-control of his physique he’s.

Rang and Yeon (kind of) resolve their points

Identical to Ji Ah, Rang too is caught in his personal nightmare-scape. Although Yeon chooses to return save Rang, the 2 are nonetheless enormously outnumbered by the mob of zombie-like spirits, and their our bodies in the actual world present mirroring wounds. They handle to flee the hoard, however not earlier than Rang is bitten and poisoned. After going spherical and spherical but unable to discover a manner out, Rang loses his power and whines about giving up, which aggravates Yeon enormously.

Ouch.

Rang retorts that he doesn’t have something to stay for, heck even his personal brother tried to kill him so a few years in the past. And that’s when Yeon yells for him to get his head on straight and determine why he’s nonetheless alive. Rang lastly realizes his brother by no means meant to kill him and this is sufficient for him to rise up and proceed shifting.

Finally, they deduce that the way in which out is throughout a ravine, so Yeon has Rang bounce throughout first whereas he fends off the hoard that had caught up. One of many spirits, sporting the face of Rang’s mom, follows Rang throughout and clutches on to him, dragging him downwards. Yeon sees Rang struggling, so he jumps throughout and grabs onto the spirit and falls into the ravine collectively. Subsequent factor we all know, Rang is awake in the actual world.

Time and again, we’ve seen Rang meaning to trigger hurt to Yeon. However upon realizing that Yeon didn’t make it out of the nightmare-scape, Rang is definitely anxious about his security. Having lastly resolved the centuries-long misunderstanding and accepting how he feels about his brother, Rang begins to rethink his “partnership” with The Imoogi and The Butler (Uhm Hyo Sup). Nonetheless, that’s once we be taught that Rang is certain by a “debt” of his personal. The Butler was the one who saved Rang all these years in the past after he was attacked by Yeon and it seems to all be a part of The Butler’s scheme to “personal” Rang.

Eager to discover a technique to break the debt-bond, Rang even takes a danger and goes to the Afterlife Immigration Workplace — the place he sees wished posters of himself — to ask Granny for an answer. Sadly, the one technique to break the bond is by… demise.

Shin Joo and Yoo Ri going all in

When Rang succumbs to the poison from the zombie chew (again in the actual world), Yoo Ri (Kim Younger Ji) tearfully drags Shin Joo (Hwang Hee) over to assist Rang. And although Rang was the one who brutally attacked him earlier than, Shin Joo places apart his emotions and treats him. This selfless act confuses Yoo Ri, to which Shin Joo replies it’s as a result of he couldn’t bear to see her cry.

In some ways, Shin Joo and Yoo Ri are very comparable. Each have wounded pasts and each discovered new lives after being proven kindness by the Lee brothers (and as such have change into so fiercely loyal to them). These commonalities additional carry these two collectively, nevertheless it’s Shin Joo’s checkered previous that seals the deal for Yoo Ri. After studying of his powerful facet (Shin Joo was nicknamed “Loopy Fox”), Yoo Ri fully falls for him, a lot so she propositions him on the spot.

The “Closed” signal did me in. LOL!

This couple actually is so lovable collectively and it’s nice to see a enjoyable, lighter relationship that balances out the heavier Yeon-Ji Ah one. It’s additionally nice to see the characters interacting extra with one another, which supplies us new dynamics to discover. And actually, the forged all have such nice chemistry, so all of the scenes are entertaining to observe, no matter who’s paired up.

I’ve seen Hwang Hee and Kim Younger Ji in different roles earlier than, however their respective portrayals of Shin Joo and Yoo Ri are probably the most enjoyable to observe but. Their characters might have been reasonably one-note — Shin Joo being an obedient lackey, Yoo Ri being all prickly and hotheaded — however Hwang Hee and Kim Younger Ji add sufficient layers to make them relatable and pleasant.

(*9*)

Simply take a look at how completely happy Shin Joo is to have Yeon’s seal of approval!

Yeon goes on the offense

Yeon is actually an all highly effective (ex-)mountain spirit, so it could have been disappointing if he have been simply tricked or outsmarted on a regular basis. However most of the time, he’s the one who is 2 steps forward. From the second he figures out that The Imoogi is again in enterprise, Yeon has been attempting to lure him and his lackies out. The nightmare-scape supplies such a possibility to him, as he makes use of his “fall” and pretends to be trapped, all weak and powerless (however nonetheless trying sooooo good *cough*).

Significantly, this is sort of a music video!

After Yeon keels over within the nightmare-scape, the Spirit of Darkness lastly seems earlier than him. Together with his previous couple of breathes, he begs to know whether or not Ji Ah has made it out of her personal nightmare-scape. After she confirms that Ji Ah has certainly made it out, Yeon will get up, brushes himself off, and turns into his previous, very wholesome, self once more. He taunts the Spirit of Darkness for falling for his ruse (“Did you actually assume a lowly spirit might so simply make me fall?”), then he stretches his arm out previous her shoulders and grabs onto The Imoogi (who’s linked to her in the actual world). Yeon warns him that he’s coming for him, proper earlier than he finishes off the Spirit of Darkness.

After making it out of the nightmare-scape, Yeon additionally appropriately deduces that with Rang’s coronary heart now swaying, The Imoogi and The Butler would need to meet with him, and thus places Shin Joo on his tail once more. Rang leads Shin Joo proper to their home and this permits for Yeon to make a shock go to. After being at the hours of darkness for many of the earlier episodes, Yeon is now on the offensive, and it’s so darn horny!

The Imoogi ventures out into the world

With The Imoogi now being a full grown not-so-human being (performed by Lee Tae Ri), it stands to purpose that he’ll be making a transfer reasonably than staying cooped up in his manor. And he does. He wedges himself into Ji Ah’s manufacturing staff as the brand new intern, and goes by the title… Terry. Heh! He even manages to win Ji Ah’s approval together with his work ethic, and may we actually blame her? In spite of everything, Terry appears to be like like a innocent school child together with his boyish attractiveness and pet crush. Lee Tae Ri does a terrific job shifting between his two personas. Simply as you let your guard down round him, his expression modifications and also you’re reminded that he’s a literal snake.

It’s additionally thrilling to see Yeon and Terry lastly come face-to-face with one another as the 2 have a speed-brawl earlier than they find yourself on a rooftop. Terry tells Yeon that he has management over everybody he cares about — his brother, his girl, even his girl’s dad and mom. He’ll let all of them stay on one situation — Yeon has to surrender his physique.

(*5*)

It’s been talked about a couple of instances that The Imoogi desires Yeon’s physique. The purpose behind his hatred for Yeon is as a result of all that he had — his mountain spirit standing and Ah Eum — have been all purported to be his. However Yeon is now not a mountain spirit, and I doubt his physique had something to do with him being so within the first place, so why covet his physique? Sure, it’s a handsome physique, however so far as causes (for a centuries-long feud) go, this one appears odd. Hopefully, the present will give us extra perception into this within the subsequent episode and actually flesh out The Imoogi’s reasonings and intentions, so we are able to have a really formidable foe. Or… is The Imoogi additionally a pawn in another person’s recreation? Mayhaps… The Butler?

Begin watching “Story of the 9-Tailed”:

Watch Now

Who do you assume is extra evil? The Imoogi or the Butler? And do you assume Yeon made it rain simply so he might reunite with Ji Ah beneath his favourite pink umbrella? Tell us your ideas on episodes 9 and 10 within the feedback under!

Belinda_C was completely tearing up when Ji Ah left her nightmare-scape dad and mom. Talk dramas, SEVENTEEN, and Shinhwa along with her on Twitter!

At present watching: “Story of the 9-Tailed,” “The Spies Who Beloved Me”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Trying ahead to: Any suggestions?