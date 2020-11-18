5 Times Episodes 11 & 12 Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Made Us Shout For Joy Or Gasp In Horror

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is step by step winding itself up for the climax in a couple of weeks time, and to get us prepared for it, they’re considerably upping the stakes. Simply as we predict the nice guys (and foxes) are getting the higher hand, The Imoogi reveals himself to be a really actual and formidable risk. Earlier than all of the angst and ache actually units in, the drama made certain to melt the blow first by letting our leads have some blissful moments which little question made us fist pump the air in triumph.

So, listed here are 5 instances we shouted for pleasure or gasped in horror whereas watching episodes 11 and 12:

Warning: You understand the drill. Main spoilers forward!

When the Butler’s plans are foiled

We realized within the earlier episodes that The Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri) is after Yeon’s (Lee Dong Wook) physique (or extra particularly, his coronary heart). And so the Butler (Uhm Hyo Sup), being the nice butler that he’s, units up numerous plans that contain having these near Yeon betray him. With Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah), the Butler makes use of her mother and father as bait, however Ji Ah continues to position her religion in Yeon and tells him concerning the Butler’s proposed deal. (Isn’t it refreshing when the leads truly talk with one another?).

The Butler’s plan for Rang (Kim Bum) is simply as despicable. He exploits Rang’s insecurities and makes him once more query his relationship along with his brother, suggesting that Yeon is simply too busy serving to Ji Ah together with her issues and wouldn’t spare any time for him regardless of his impending demise (Rang was given a deadline to ship Yeon to the Butler). This proves to be the straw that breaks the camel’s again, as a result of subsequent factor we all know Rang agrees to the Butler’s phrases and guarantees to ship Yeon to him.

The subsequent day, Yeon goes to satisfy Rang so he can get some info off him. Rang medication Yeon’s drink and after an argument about Yeon’s fixed disregard for him and Rang’s general immaturity, Yeon falls over unconscious, permitting the Butler to come back in to reap his coronary heart.

However wait! Simply because the Butler is about to plunge a knife into Yeon, Rang grabs onto his arm and stops him, as a result of — not like the Butler who traded his entire household for an extended lifespan — he couldn’t sacrifice his household regardless of how despicable he may very well be. The Butler invokes their debt-bond however nothing occurs. And that’s as a result of… Rang is definitely Yeon!

The two brothers had traded locations the night time earlier than when Yeon went to examine in on Rang. Once more realizing that his brother actually does care about him, he comes clear about his hostage scenario. And that’s when Yeon suggests the plan to commerce locations (regardless of pondering that morphing is a trick that’s beneath him).

And similar to that, the 2 brothers handle to realize each their objectives — breaking Rang’s debt-bond (The Butler agreed to finish it in the event that they let him dwell) and getting their palms on the bottom cherries. These two have been at one another’s throat for probably the most half, so truly seeing them be a part of forces for as soon as is exhilarating, and taking the slimy Butler down is simply icing on the cake. Now that we all know they’d traded locations, their argument proper earlier than “Yeon” loses consciousness takes on new mild. In a way, they have been yelling at themselves and acknowledging how they’d failed the opposite brother. It takes plenty of self-awareness, and hopefully this “stroll a mile in every others’ sneakers” expertise is cathartic for them and so they can really transfer on.

I’ve a sense he’ll be good at it too!

When Ji Ah lastly reunites together with her mother and father

Ji Ah follows Yeon to the Afterlife Immigration Workplace so as to search assist from Granny. Clearly, a human being isn’t allowed within the workplace and this enormously angers Granny. However Ji Ah places on a courageous entrance and barters with Granny to permit her to make use of considered one of her artifacts so she will discover her mother and father. Granny is impressed with Ji Ah’s pluckiness and so she tells Ji Ah the place her mother and father are — trapped within the floor cherries.

(*11*)

On a facet word, we additionally discover out that Granny hasn’t been taking any motion in opposition to The Imoogi as a result of she is aware of there’s a chunk of him in Ji Ah, and to kill him, Ji Ah must be killed too. So she hasn’t been doing something for Yeon’s sake, which within the grand scheme of issues, is sort of odd for the normally by-the-rules Granny, no? The Imoogi has price many folks their lives and but she’s permitting him to proceed to wreak havoc merely as a result of it could damage Yeon? Is Granny hiding one thing or do we have to re-examine the Granny-Yeon relationship?

Again to the bottom cherries. After Rang and Yeon’s switcheroo plan proves to be successful and so they get their palms on them, Ji Ah is promptly reunited together with her mother and father. They’ve been in deep slumber for the previous twenty years, however at the least they’re alive and properly and now not lacking. And the mother and father, after studying that the person who launched them is Ji Ah’s boyfriend, invitations him over for dinner.

(*12*)

And whereas Yeon is an omnipotent (ex-)mountain spirit, eating with the in-laws proves daunting even for him. Thus, he asks recommendation from his two new part-timers — Jae Hwan (Kim Kang Min) and Sae Rom (Jung Yi Search engine optimization) — who inform him to all the time be trustworthy and transient along with his solutions and to convey some presents (like ginseng or dietary supplements) to please the mother and father. Yeon takes all this advise to coronary heart somewhat too properly, which ends up in him gifting the mother and father a very costly automobile and being very truthful about his (lack of) tutorial and work {qualifications}. However he’s additionally trustworthy about how he feels about Ji Ah, and that’s all that basically issues for the mother and father.

The Rang-Yoo Ri couple

Proper when the present began, I’m certain there have been many people who thought there can be a factor between Rang and Yoo Ri. However from the second Yoo Ri (Kim Younger Ji) and Shin Joo (Hwang Hee) interacted, we have been helplessly taken in by this lovely coupling. The Yoo Ri-Shin Joo couple has taken their relationship to the following stage, however can we simply say that we’re nonetheless not utterly over Rang and Yoo Ri? In this week’s episodes, we get extra interactions between the 2 and their relationship offers each familial and romantic vibes. Their chemistry is simply so good!

Simply take a look at how Rang seems to be at her!

We flashback to 5 years in the past when Rang first brings house a feral Yoo Ri. He feeds her then asks her to depart however she stubbornly follows him round, which truly elicits a tiny smile from him. Rang trains her to battle, and when she efficiently assaults somebody for the primary time, she giddily reviews again to him and he seems to be like a really proud dad.

Their interactions are simply pleasant to observe which makes it even tougher as a result of we’re now formally torn between Shin Joo-Yoo Ri and Rang-Yoo Ri. Who would’ve anticipated Rang, the second male lead, to 3rd wheel not one, however two {couples}? However rejoice RaRi followers, as a result of there’ll be a spin-off with the 2 specializing in their early days collectively, which will likely be accessible… quickly.

When The Imoogi reveals us what he’s actually able to

The present has conditioned us to be afraid of The Imoogi ever because the first or second episode. And whereas he’s creepy and chilling, he hasn’t come throughout as legitimately threatening — or at the least not formidable sufficient that our supposedly {powerful} supernatural beings ought to worry him a lot. Nonetheless, these doubts all however dissipate this week after we see him put his talents in motion. They usually’re horrifyingly mind-boggling. Actually.

One in every of The Imoogi’s powers is to hypnotize folks into doing his bidding. All he has to do is utter his instructions. No eye or bodily contact is required, which suggests anybody may very well be at his mercy. He makes use of his powers to make a restaurant full of individuals go to sleep, has tons of of individuals die by suicide, and even makes use of it on Yoo Ri to make her assault an unsuspecting Rang, and it’s all fairly horrifying.

Yeon has been well-matched with The Imoogi to this point, preserving abreast of his plans for probably the most half, however now the tables have turned. Anybody round Yeon and Ji Ah may very well be unknowingly below The Imoogi’s hypnosis, simply ready to place his plans into motion. In truth, Shin Joo is one such ticking time bomb, however neither we nor the characters know what his orders are, which solely simply amps up the worry issue.

(*5*)

Poor Rang. Take a look at how blissful he’s to welcome Yoo Ri house, solely to be stabbed time and again by her. That is the Rang-Yeon reunion once more.

The Imoogi’s awakening (the sequel)

Needing to avoid wasting Rang, Yeon places his “hunt-The-Imoogi-down plan” into overdrive. He has his two part-timers analysis every part about The Imoogi, which results in discovering that considered one of his weaknesses is horse blood. And after confiscating the bottom cherries, Yeon additionally makes use of it to bait the Butler into dishing on methods to eliminate The Imoogi. The Butler reveals that The Imoogi can’t be killed, solely put into slumber, and the components wanted are the identical issues that woke him up — a pool of water, the physique of a dwelling individual, blood from the sacrifice, and energy from a divine being.

After figuring this all out, Yeon interrupts Terry’s (a.ok.a The Imoogi) date with Ji Ah and begins the ritual. Besides nothing occurs, and we immediately lower to Granny frantically exclaiming that Yeon had gotten all of it mistaken. Terry then grins at Yeon and tells him that he wasn’t the primary half ie. he was the fractured offshoot. That’s when Ji Ah begins complaining about how her physique is simply too sizzling, and when she turns round, her face is roofed with scales. “It’s been a very long time, Yeon.”

Which suggests, as a substitute of placing Terry to sleep, Yeon inadvertently awakened the piece of The Imoogi that was in Ji Ah, which additionally occurs to be the primary half. Twice Yeon has woken up The Imoogi (he was the one who woke Terry up too), so technically all this mess is sort of his fault. Granny has warned him time and again that he and Ji Ah weren’t meant to be and we will now see why. It’s a heartbreakingly vicious cycle, y’all!

Most horrifying of all? We’ll have to attend an additional week for the following two episodes, as they’re on hiatus for per week. So, I’ll see you guys once more in two weeks time!

Until then!

Which couple do you ship extra — JooRi or RaRi? And does understanding The Imoogi’s fairly heartbreaking beginnings change your notion of him? Lastly, did the sight of Shin Joo smelling the slippers make you giggle greater than it ought to? Tell us your ideas on episodes 11 and 12 within the feedback under!

