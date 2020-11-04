5 Times Episodes 7 & 8 Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Made Our Hearts Flutter Then Ache

In a blink of a watch, we’ve reached the mid-way level for “Story of the 9-Tailed.” It looks like it was simply yesterday once we noticed Ji Ah and her dad and mom driving down a darkish street, heading in direction of a catastrophe. Truly, that scene remains to be contemporary in our minds as a result of it actually simply occurred once more, however this time with an grownup Ji Ah. And identical to that poor household, our essential leads are hurtling in direction of disasters of their very own.

However earlier than we’ve got our hearts ripped out and stomped on by all of the ache and heartache, the drama makes positive to butter us up by offering tons of lovable moments between the {couples} (sure, a couple of!). So listed here are some candy and less-sweet happenings from this week’s episodes:

Warning: Spoilers for episodes 7 and 8 forward.

Yeon proving simply how a lot he’s keen to do for Ji Ah

After Granny Taluipa confirms that The Imoogi is certainly alive, Yeon is so overcome with anger and emotions of betrayal that he unleashes his powers on Granny, earlier than Grandpa Hyun Eui Ong steps in and stops them from hurting one another. And just like the fortune teller, Grandpa too tells Yeon that if he continues to get entangled, then both he or Ji Ah will die. Nevertheless, Yeon swears that this time round, he’ll shield Ji Ah even when it prices him his personal life.

Nervous about Ji Ah’s security, Yeon informs her that he’s shifting in so he can higher shield her. And thus begins all of the adorably blissful moments of cohabitation, together with (failing at) cooking breakfast for Ji Ah and sending her off to work.

(*8*)

That’s simply one other approach of claiming it was Shin Joo who made the breakfast. Heh.

And to ensure she’s at all times in his line of sight, he additionally (sort of creepily) watches over her whereas she’s sleeping, earlier than leaping into mattress subsequent to her, and the 2 talk about a few of their favourite issues.

Yeon, noticed by Ji Ah’s colleagues whereas he’s lurking on the restaurant, is invited to affix the work squad for lunch. They interrogate the 2 about their relationship, and when Yeon nonchalantly responds that he’s having a one-sided crush on Ji Ah, Ji Ah corrects him by saying it’s two-sided. Awww.

Yeon additionally meets his potential future-sister-in-law at that luncheon.

One factor that’s been actually gratifying about this couple is that there aren’t any unnecessary secrets and techniques hanging over their heads. , like how some {couples} have secrets and techniques that can finally blow their relationship up. Whereas it supplies drama and stress — counting down the times until the secrets and techniques come out and the aftermath of the explosion is at all times entertaining — there’s one thing simply as refreshing about watching {couples} that don’t take this route. Ji Ah buying and selling away the fox bead might’ve been an explosive second, however Yeon finds out early within the subsequent episode (although he’s just a little too calm about it if you happen to ask me), and Ji Ah equally tells Yeon about her Imoogi-nightmare proper after it occurs. The whole lot is kind of on the desk, permitting us to take care of the extra central points relatively than unnecessary drama.

Although, in Ji Ah’s protection, she has a fairly good motive as to why she traded the fox bead.

Ji Ah discovering out the reality about her previous life

This week, we lastly be taught why Rang was after the “Tiger’s Eyebrows” artifact — he needed Ji Ah to make use of it. And when Ji Ah receives the merchandise within the mail, she places it on and is shocked to see her previous life as Ah Eum, the seventh (and expelled from palace) princess.

We see Ah Eum being summoned to the palace by the King (her servants turn into Ji Ah’s colleagues!). When lastly face-to-face, Ah Eum confronts the Imoogi-possessed King and shoots an arrow at him, however misses. The Imoogi reveals that Ah Eum was born to be sacrificed to him, however her father made a take care of him — his physique for Ah Eum’s freedom. Wanting to avoid wasting her father (whose physique was deteriorating quickly because of the possession), Ah Eum agreed to take The Imoogi to the place Yeon was, through possessing her personal physique. She clearly knew of his sinister intentions, however Ah Eum confirmed nice belief in Yeon and believed that he would have the opportunity care for issues at his finish.

But, subsequent factor we all know, we see cuts of Yeon telling the Imoogi-possessed Ah Eum that Ah Eum was his bait all alongside, a bait to lure The Imoogi out. Yeon fees in direction of Ah Eum, plunges his claw into her and kills her. That’s when present-day Ji Ah horrifyingly realizes that she was murdered by Yeon in her previous life.

The present actually is aware of easy methods to play with our feelings, giving us a lot sweetness in episode seven, then jerking all of it away and promptly making the world come crashing down. Positive, we later be taught from Shin Joo (Hwang Hee) that there’s extra to the story and that it was really Ah Eum’s option to sacrifice herself; however Yeon nonetheless chooses the martyr route and maintains a “yeah, I killed you as a result of I’m a jerk”-persona to guard Ji Ah. And all of it hurts so a lot.

The adorableness that’s Shin Joo and Yoo Ri

The Yoo Ri-Shin Joo pairing has been electrifying from the second Yoo Ri (Kim Younger Ji) gave Shin Joo a peck on his cheek whereas additionally shoving a gun into his aspect. Since then Shin Joo has been fairly smitten with this fox-from-abroad, and when Yoo Ri brings an injured pet to Shin Joo to deal with, their relationship blossoms even additional. In actual fact, Shin Joo is so taken by Yoo Ri, he even does a wedding compatibility take a look at for the 2 which scores a 99 % compatibility. (The Yeon-Ji Ah couple solely rating a 25 %. Uh oh).

Sadly, when Yeon has Shin Joo path Rang to see what he’s as much as, Shin Joo additionally inadvertently finds out that Yoo Ri is in cahoots with Rang. This significantly devastates him, however what’s worse is when Rang realizes Shin Joo has been tailing him, he jumps on him and beats him mindless.

Who else jumped when Rang smashed the window? I anticipated him to pop up someplace however I actually didn’t suppose he’d smash the window.

After Shin Joo recuperates, he finds an excuse to see Yoo Ri once more (naming the pet). He guarantees he’ll present her the world isn’t as evil as she thinks, and earlier than her mood flares up, he rapidly crops a kiss on her cheek and runs away.

It’s lovable how head-over-heels he’s together with her, sufficient to look previous Yoo Ri’s involvement with Rang. Little doubt we’ll be getting extra lovable moments from these two now that Shin Joo is extra decided than ever to woo Yoo Ri. And fortuitously for Shin Joo, we all know Yoo Ri has some emotions for him too. Even Rang can inform!

The whole lot about Rang

Rang at all times is available in for the win when discuss heartbreaking scenes. Time and again, we see that behind his psychopathic masks hides a misplaced, harm boy. And this week, we see the foundation of all his ache and abandonment points — his mom. When he was nonetheless younger, villagers would blame him for the dying of their livestock (they know he’s a fox) and would beat him up. Much more heart-wrenching is that his mom sees all of the abuse however doesn’t cease them as a result of she feels the identical approach. In actual fact, Rang’s mom believes that he’s a monster that ought to by no means have been born. Even whereas she was pregnant with Rang, she would strive all kinds of strategies to terminate the being pregnant — ingesting poison, banging her abdomen towards rocks — however he nonetheless survived. And finally, this not-mother-of-the-year takes him to a forest and abandons him, the place he’s attacked by the hungry spirits residing there. (That is additionally when Yeon first meets Rang and saves him).

All this trauma sadly leaves an imprint on Rang and makes him who he’s immediately. There’s at all times a disappointment and loneliness to him that seeps out even when he’s at his most manic state. All of the kudos to Kim Bum for bringing such a vulnerability to Rang and it’s a testomony to his performing expertise that we nonetheless really feel sorry for Rang regardless of how terrifying he may be.

There’s additionally a scene on this week’s episodes that has Yeon questioning whether or not The Imoogi is blackmailing Rang into doing his bidding. Rang pauses at this query, and although he continues to muster up his typical flippancy and bravado, his subsequent phrases (full of such childlike helplessness) — asking Yeon whether or not he would save him if his life had been in peril — means that he may very well be in precise sizzling water. His disdain for Yeon (and Ji Ah) may be very actual, however his love for him is simply as deep-rooted, and it may very well be this very inside turmoil that The Imoogi is exploiting.

(*7*)

All that disappointment apart, Rang does come throughout a well-deserved heartwarming incident this week. That little pouty bowl minimize boy roaming around the streets seems to be Rang’s beloved pet from his previous life. And identical to the pet, this little boy can’t assist however stick with Rang, and Rang too (figuratively) retracts his claws when he’s round him.

Aspect word: Why is that this younger boy roaming across the streets a lot? The place are his dad and mom?

Yeon’s troublesome selection

We see a brand new antagonist making their debut this week: a creepy ahjumma with an unhealthy curiosity in a single’s greatest concern. Let’s dub her the Nightmare Woman. (Was she named within the episodes?). Nightmare Woman, with the flexibility to ship somebody into their worst nightmares, goes in spite of everything three of our essential leads (and the poor proprietor of the Snail Bride restaurant). She sends Rang to the day when he was deserted by his mom within the hungry-spirit-filled-forest, and Ji Ah to the fateful day of the automobile crash at Yeou Gogae. Concurrently. Which implies each are in serious trouble, each will doubtless die with out exterior assist, and there’s just one ex-mountain spirit round to avoid wasting them.

And that is the precise conundrum the Nightmare Woman leaves Yeon with: Door one results in his brother, door two to his girlfriend. (Door three: Snapping her neck sadly wasn’t a viable choice).

After Yeon and Rang’s little (confrontational) heart-to-heart earlier that day over a sport of baduk, Yeon makes it clear that he’s not going to avoid wasting Rang anymore. Out of context this may increasingly appear harsh, however it’s really an echo of what Yeon mentioned to Rang when he first met him in that forest: “There’s no salvation for many who don’t save themselves.” Yeon is probably going uninterested in Rang performing destructively at this level and so he wants Rang to be keen to struggle for himself relatively than continually enjoying the sufferer.

And this time round, we see Rang preventing again. This might very nicely be a turning level for him, and his actions are awarded, as a result of simply as he’s cursing Yeon out for selecting Ji Ah over him, we see Yeon slashing his approach by means of the spirits. That shock (and refined aid) on Rang’s face says all of it, and the brothers face off towards these ghastly creatures collectively.

(*5*)

This may very well be what’s wanted to thaw the iciness between the brothers, as Rang’s anger has at all times stemmed from being deserted. It’s a wise selection for Yeon too. By saving Rang, he would have two supernatural beings with double the hearth energy to go and save Ji Ah from no matter horror she’s experiencing, and all can be proper on the planet once more. Proper?

Talking of horrors (to come back), the now-grown-Imoogi (performed by a really placing Lee Tae Ri) has wedding ceremony bells on his mind. His bride? Ji Ah, the one who was at all times meant to be given to him.

Does Lee Tae Ri’s visible make you momentarily overlook that he’s the dangerous man? And do you suppose Rang is at his turning level, or will it nonetheless take just a few episodes for him to show round? Tell us your ideas on episodes 7 and 8 within the feedback under!

