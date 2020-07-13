5 Times Harry Potter Probably Would Have Died Without Hermione Granger

Harry Protects Himself From Dementors Thanks To Hermione’s Time-Turner

When Harry is ready to save an injured Sirius Black (performed by Gary Oldman within the movie adaptation of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) with the help of a Patronus resembling a stag to keep off Dementors, the younger wizard believes it was conjured by the spirit of his father. That’s till he and Hermione use her Time-Turner to avoid wasting Hagrid’s condemned hippogriff Buckbeak and are available throughout the aforementioned scene, ready to see James Potter come to the rescue.

Nevertheless, Hermione acknowledges that they’re alone, serving to Harry notice that it was he who conjured the Patronus saving him from the Dementors Kiss (or, in muggle’s phrases, demise by soul-sucking). Plus, it was her entry to the time turner that allowed them to return and save Harry, Buckbeak and Sirius to start with.