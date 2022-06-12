5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before TFT Set 7 Placement Matches

TFT Set 7 is here, and with it has come a reset of the qualifiers, so it’s time to do the 5 placement games. We have already finished them, and although many of you will be like us (and you will want to play them as soon as possible) there are a series of factors to take into account with this new expansion if you don’t want to eat a few Top 8.

Here you will not find the best compositions: you already have that in the link at the beginning of the article. we are going to tell you How to take advantage of the new mechanicsand there is a lot to cut in a set that promises to force us to constantly adapt in games if we want to win.

These 5 tips are going to be great for you to blow up your TFT Set 7 placement games

Flexibility, more important than ever

If you are starting to play for the first time, you will never have read this tip, but if you are already a veteran you will know that one of the bases of the game is flexibility. On many occasions, you will find games in which several players are going for the same thing (to the same composition, wow) and that usually means that everyone ends up at half throttle and does not even reach the Top 4.

Often it is more important to have a composition somewhat worse than the rest but whose pieces are not disputed by any other player. This is the perfect recipe to score in each of your games, and gradually climb the ranks.





The same goes for items: ideally, you’ll always want to have the perfect items for your tank or carry, but this is rarely the case, or if it is, it’s by sheer luck or at the cost of losing a ton of health. The best you can do is always seek to create good objects that are versatilesuch as the Guinsoo or defensive items such as the Bramble Vest or the Dragon Tooth.

Be smart about core enhancements

The mechanics of the core improvements are maintained, although this time there is a very important addition: you will be able to refresh one of the improvement rounds. JUST ONE. Save that update VERY well and do not spend it, under any circumstances, in the first round. you will be interested choose some useful upgrade for almost any composition in the first roundand from there see how the game is drifting.





Another basic tip is that don’t pick an upgrade that gives you a class or an emblem in round 1. The game has just started, and you don’t know how it’s going to progress. It is better to play it safe and from the second round of improvements see where you can go. At that point, you can even spend your upgrade to get some extra stats to further refine your composition.

The Dragon Treasure is your chance to complete your items

The new Dragon Hoard mechanic gives you a handful of useful items and items (Reforgers, Gold…) in what used to be the Pickaxe round. If you make it here alive, you can finish equipping your characters with optimal items to turn the game around with a much stronger composition.





Therefore, you only have to fulfill one condition when you reach this round: have enough gold. You may refresh as many times as you want the Treasure of the dragon to see if you have any luck with the items, but each time you upgrade it will cost you one gold. For this reason, try to have money to spare for this moment, so that you can search for what you need without stress.

Dragons make a difference

While there are builds that don’t use these unique units, most do make use of units that stick and hold up like true trailer trucks. We are talking about characters that, by design, are superior to the rest, and that are well equipped they can be almost immortal beasts.





Pieces like Syfen, Aurelion Sol and Ao Shin carry the function in some very powerful compositions, and the gold cost they have (higher compared to the rest of the units) is more than justified. If you find any in the store, consider including it in your composition.

What if everything fails?

This isn’t so much advice as it is a “safe” comp that we tend to throw away if the lobby allows it. If we have discovered something in our first games, it is that Volibear is the big cover of this patch, and that Legends synergy with Dragomancer makes him the most powerful frontlane carry right now.





The mechanism is simpler than the mechanism of a pencil: At the beginning of the fight, Lee Sin will sacrifice himself to give his life and resistances to Volibear, who will become a monster with 9000 health that will burst the enemy composition. Until he finds Yasuo, put Sett in there to get Dragomancers 6.