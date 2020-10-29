5 Tips on Building a Solar Power Setup for Homes

You’ve finally decided to make the switch to solar power to save on rising energy costs and do your part in saving the environment.

With solar power being the most abundant energy source, many individuals are upgrading their homes, hoping for a return on their investment. The most challenging part of going solar is the installation process.

Keep reading this guide to discover tips for building your solar power setup at home and get you ready for lower energy bills.

Consider Your Needs

There is no “one size fits all” solution with solar panel designs. So, it’s critical to understand what you are looking for in a solar power kit.

The first thing to consider is how much space you have available. This will help determine what solar power products will suit your home the best. Next, you will have to determine how much energy you will need to power your home – This information can be found on your energy bill.

The more energy needed, the more panels you will be required to install.

Choosing the Right System for You

There are several different solar power products to choose from, all varying in size and ability. Checking the solar power systems efficiency can be a good place to start as the more efficient, the more energy you can save. You can expect most to fall between 17 and 19 percent efficiency, with some reaching 23 percent.

The warranty on your solar product is another important factor to consider. As time goes on, solar panels can lose their effectiveness, causing a decline in production. Most manufacturers will provide a product warranty for about 10-12 years.

You can also skim reviews on solar kits to better understand what has worked for others and what you should avoid.

Location of Components

The location of your solar power products is an essential factor to consider when deciding on setup. Obviously, you will need some access to the sun for the solar panels to be effective. Trees and other homes are things to consider, as they are the most likely to be blocking the sun.

Typically, for homes in North America, the solar panels will face true south to receive the most sunlight. The tilt of the panels is another thing to consider. Depending on the location you live in will determine the optimal tilt.

Incentives

There are plenty of incentives for those on the fence about installing solar power products.

The solar tax credit allows individuals to qualify for tax credits based on a certain percent of the equipment’s cost. Depending on the state you live in, you may also qualify for additional tax credits. Rebates are another thing to keep an eye out for – The state can offer these, as well as energy companies or other organizations.

Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SREC’s) are certificates you can sell to utility companies allowing them to meet their requirements. Selling these certificates can generate additional income for users.

Solar Installation Service

If all else fails, consider using a solar installation service. They can help install your solar energy products, saving time and headaches.

You can feel better knowing you are in good hands, and the products will be installed correctly.

