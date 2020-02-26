5 Twilight Questions I’m Still Wondering About

Depart a Remark
It is onerous to consider it has been greater than a decade for the reason that first Twilight film hit theaters. It is the form of film I feel I’ve seen sufficient of after which discover myself craving my fill of Forks vampire drama and placing it on once more. Whereas I’m not above admitting I nonetheless discover these motion pictures to be plenty of enjoyable (with an ideal soundtrack), there are some things that simply do not add up.
No, I’m not right here to poke enjoyable on the method Robert Pattinson sparkles within the daylight or joke in regards to the overly intense first assembly between Edward and Bella in biology class. It is Twilight. It is what I join each time I hit play and I make no apologies for loving it. However there are some lingering Twilight questions that I can not seem to let go of after I watch this film. So let’s get into it…
Why Do The Cullens Hold Repeating Excessive Faculty?
I do know, I do know, Edward says the youthful they begin out in a spot, the longer they will keep, however truthfully. How do they not go loopy having to sit down by means of lessons, exams, homework and college dances 12 months after 12 months with no seeming finish in sight? And does it actually make that a lot of a distinction for them? It isn’t like they’re making an attempt all that onerous to slot in. They’re purported to be a bunch of adopted children, however they’re all courting one another and appear to have made no effort to make associates with anybody outdoors their household. If that is not conspicuous sufficient, none of them actually seem like highschool children. If something, they’re drawing extra consideration to themselves (and presumably leaving a path of yearbook photographs of their wake) with this try at a canopy.
If the plan is to remain collectively as a household in the identical city and mix in for so long as they will, why not pose as younger adults and arrange a household enterprise or one thing?
Effective, there’s actually no film if the Cullen children aren’t in highschool, so we’ll give this one a cross. However I nonetheless cannot think about what it could be prefer to be a century outdated and nonetheless continuously attending highschool.
Why Would not Bella Freak Out When She Virtually Will get Crushed By The Van?
Positive, Edward saved her and he or she was a bit distracted by his superhuman energy and pace, however nonetheless, at no level does she actually appear to course of that, had it not been for a vampire, she would’ve been crushed into the facet of her personal truck. Even her pal cannot cease apologizing to her about it as a result of he is aware of how unhealthy the state of affairs was. In the meantime, Bella’s simply brushing it off, too decided to resolve what Edward is to essentially think about how shut she got here to dying. We get extra of a response from Bella on the finish of the film when Edward suggests she transfer to Florida than we do from her when she survives a near-death expertise. Priorities.
Why Does Bella Go Out Of Her Method To Get That Ebook About the Quileute Legends?
Jacob tells Bella a bit in regards to the Quileute legends, which causes Bella to do what any millennial teen would do. She goes house and Googles it. Heading in the right direction, okay. However as an alternative of clicking on any of the hyperlinks that come up first, she scrolls right down to a ebook itemizing, finds out the place to purchase it after which takes the primary alternative she will get to go to a city an hour away from the place she lives to purchase it. From there, it is an entire state of affairs that includes a bunch of men practically attacking her, adopted by a mushroom ravioli date with Edward. When she lastly opens the ebook, she appears at one random image, sees the phrase “chilly ones” and instantly goes to her pc to Google the entire info she wants about vampires. We by no means see her crack the ebook once more, so what was the purpose of it? I really feel like a couple of additional minutes googling the primary time would’ve gotten her there with out having to go away city to discover a ebook… no?
Why Did not The Cullens Strive To Discover The Unhealthy Vampires?
Persons are getting mauled by an “animal” in Forks. Carlisle is conscious of this. He examined the physique of a minimum of one of many folks killed, and from the look he offers Edward, it looks as if he is aware of it is a vampire state of affairs. So why did not the Cullens exit and search for the vampires who have been killing folks? If having the ability to keep in Forks is such a excessive precedence, would not monitoring down some nomadic vampires who’re inflicting issues and getting them to go away be a precedence?
Edward can learn minds and Alice can see the long run. Between these two alone, it looks as if it would not be onerous to trace down a trio of vampires searching within the space and ask them to kindly transfer alongside. In fact, there would not have been a 3rd act to the film, had they executed that, so perhaps not.
How does Charlie Reside On A Regular Weight loss program Of Diner Meals And Still Keep Match?
I really like Charlie. I feel that is a common opinion amongst Twilight followers. He is a genuinely caring father who’s doing his finest to reconnect together with his daughter, whereas additionally making an attempt to maintain the city secure from predators. However there’s one factor that does not add up about this man. He eats a LOT of diner meals. He even admits to Bella that he eats on the Carver Cafe EVERY NIGHT. Steak and cobbler. A large facet of fries on his plate. No judgment in opposition to the person for taking his meals on the native diner. Not everybody likes to prepare dinner, and who would not love steak they do not must make themselves? However how can he eat steak and cobbler daily and look as match as he does? Both his patrolling duties are holding him in form, or the person should have some metabolism.
Honorable Point out Questions
Listed here are a few issues that did not fairly make the lower for one motive or one other:
-Faculty nitpick: Is there just one trainer at Forks’ highschool? Shout out to Mr. Molina (performed by Jose Zuniga) and his golden onion.
-Mother nitpick: Why is Bella’s Mother someplace bizarre each time she calls her daughter? (On the mechanics, her husband’s baseball apply, and many others.)
-I’ve additionally been questioning the way it solely took one fast chunk for James to ship Bella headed towards vampire-land, however Edward spent what seems like a full minute sucking on Bella’s arm and he would not flip her? I’m going to chalk that as much as some rationalization from the ebook that I’m forgetting, or perhaps the turning course of solely occurs with the primary chunk.
