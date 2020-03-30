5 unanswered questions we have after The Nest episode 2

Episode two of BBC One’s gripping surrogacy drama The Nest included an enormous revelation and plot twist, leaving us with extra questions than solutions in regards to the fates of rich couple Dan and Emily (Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle) and their troubled teenage surrogate, Kaya (Mirren Mack). Learn on for every little thing we must know…

*Warning: incorporates spoilers for BBC One’s The Nest episode two*

Did Dan kill Kaya’s neighbour Doddy?

Within the closing scenes of episode one we learnt that Kaya’s neighbour, buddy, and potential love curiosity, Doddy, had drowned in Glasgow’s River Clyde shortly after a heated confrontation with Dan, whom Doddy angrily branded a “pimp” after seeing him hanging round Kaya’s entrance door and dropping cash by her letterbox.

On the finish of the confrontation Dan requested for Doddy’s identify, and ever for the reason that physique was first found by the police, Dan has been appearing suspiciously every time the demise is talked about – might he have organized the homicide?

Who did Emily lose when she was youthful?

Again in episode one Dan talked about a girl referred to as “Olivia” when Emily was feeling anxious. Following a dialog between Emily and Kaya in episode two, it seems to be like we can now assume that Olivia was somebody near Emily who died years in the past – leading to Emily’s anxiousness surrounding Kaya’s surrogacy.

However who precisely was Olivia? What precisely was her connection to Emily, and the way did she die?

Is Kaya the infamous child-killer Neve?

It was clear proper from the start that Kaya and her social staff knew one thing extra about her previous than she was letting on to Dan and Emily – however few of us may have imagined the fact that Dan discovers on the finish of episode two, even after Kaya drunkenly brandished a knife at Dan.

Whereas Kaya is working on the bar (having appeared to have turned a behavioural nook), she is outwardly recognised by journalist Eleanor, who introduces herself and divulges that she is from the distant Isle of Lewis, within the Outer Hebrides. Kaya panics and leaves the bar, earlier than desperately attempting to name social employee James.

In the meantime Eleanor’s bag is stolen by Dan’s shadowy associates – however Dan will get greater than he bargains for when he searches inside and finds a file of reports clippings about an 11-year-old referred to as Neve, who stabbed a pregnant lady to demise in Lewis.

The woman is now grown-up and residing underneath a brand new identify, and as Dan goes over it in his head, every little thing seems to match up: Kaya is that very same killer.

Kaya even has “Neve” tattooed on her ankle (and beforehand urged Neve as a child identify to Dan). However is she undoubtedly the killer? If she is Neve, might the police have received it improper? Or did she actually kill that lady and her unborn baby, and surrogacy is her means of paying again her debt to society?

Will Dan inform Emily about Kaya’s background?

A distraught Dan has already confided in his older sister Hilary about Kaya’s darkish secret – however will he inform his spouse, Emily?

In his dialog with Hilary, she tells him that he has about ten extra weeks throughout which he can resolve to terminate the being pregnant – and sever all connections with Kaya/Neve.

Will Dan try to terminate Kaya’s being pregnant with out Emily’s consent? Or will he communicate to her, shattering her final hopes of a kid of their very own?

Is Kaya relationship Dan’s nephew Jack?

On the finish of episode two, it was clear that there was a spark between Kaya and Jack, Dan and Emily’s older nephew, whom Kaya met whereas working front-of-house at Dan’s bar.

Though Jack has an older girlfriend away at college, it grew to become clear that he had developed emotions for Kaya, earlier than kissing her in Dan and Emily’s lounge.

Nonetheless, Jack’s mum, Hilary, can be the one individual whom Dan has advised about Kaya’s darkish secret – might she be tempted to inform her son if issues change into extra critical between him and Kaya?

5-part sequence The Nest continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One