5 UTE Essentials for Long-Distance Drives Through the Continent

Long distances are tough to travel. Driving through the straight open roads of Australia can be challenging on its own, and not having the right equipment or not being properly prepared may mean a rough experience and even facing dangers.

In this article, we’re sharing a couple of tips on easily passing long distances by getting the essentials with you. We will show you what you must not forget and what you need to install to enjoy the perfect trip. Read on and see how to get prepared for driving through the continent.

1. Toolbox for storing items and even sleeping inside

The toolbox in the back of your UTE will provide enough storage for everything you’re carrying. When you’re going on a long-distance trip, you’ll need to pack all sorts of items in the back to get through the way safely and comfortably.

The toolbox is the best item to help you do this. They are crucial for long trips and storing everything perfectly. Instead of risking something falling off on the bumpy road somewhere in the desert, you’ll have everything stored inside safely compartments.

2. Jerry can holders and jerry cans for never being out of gas

Going off road means you may experience bumps that will turn around everything you’re carrying in the back. A can or two filled with petrol may easily be damaged, and the liquid will be all over the place. All you need is the hot sun for a disaster from this point on. Never risk something like this and install a jerry can holder or more of them if you’re carrying more gas.

Why would you need jerry cans in the first place? When travelling long distances, especially through the Australian continent, you may not see a gas station for hundreds of kilometres. Unless you precisely calculate when you will need gas again, you’ll be left without any in the middle of nowhere.

A simple can holder and a couple of cans filled with gas will do the job. Even if you don’t have enough, you’ll sip inside the tank your reserves, and you’ll get a couple of hundred kilometres more, arriving at your final destination without problems.

3. A spare tyre to be sure you don’t end up lost

You never know what you can experience along the way. A flat tyre is enough to get you stuck to a place if you have no one to call around and you have no spare one. When you’re in the desert, you can be sure that there’s no one in the area and you are left on your own.

Being left alone means handling the problem yourself, and if you don’t have an extra tyre, you’re stuck. Until someone passes by or the people you call arrive, it may be days. You don’t want to be stuck somewhere in the desert with nothing to do for days. Always have a spare tyre.

4. Full tech equipment to be sure you know where you’re going

A few decades back, people carried a few essential items in their cars to ensure that they were on the right path. A map and a compass used to be crucial to ensure you’re headed in the right direction. Today, technology is so advanced that not only do you no longer need these items, but the vehicle knows the best routes to your destination without you even doing anything.

The vehicle computer is GPS connected, and it already knows where you should go. Of course, that means after you enter the address before driving off. It has a compass integrated and knows speed limitation, pay tolls, and everything else on the road. You just need to follow the instructions and drive.

To enjoy tech advancements, you need to install these apps on your vehicle computer or connect your smartphone. If you don’t have a car screen with this kind of technology, you surely have a smartphone, and you’ll need to download the proper maps before taking off.

5. Enough food and supplies to get you through the way

If you’re driving long distances, you’ll get hungry on the way. If the nearest gas station is hundreds of kilometres away, you can’t wait to get there. Some gas stations don’t have food either, so you need to be prepared before starting your vehicle.

Prepare some sandwiches from home, or get some cans of food that will last for a long time. If you find food along the way, then great, you’ll save the cans for emergencies, but if you go hungry and there’s nothing around, you’ll have food.

The same goes for water. Water is even more valuable on long distances because although people can go hungry, they can still function without a problem. Being dehydrated and thirsty may lead to severe issues and even fainting, so carry enough water to ensure you’re safe.