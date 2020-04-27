5 Ways American Idol’s At-Home Episode Was Both Kinda Perfect And Still Problematic

Too Many Individuals Are Getting Dropped In One Week

I notice it can be crucial for American Idol to condense Season 18 as a lot as potential and not using a studio to work from, however the drastic drop from 20 to 10 contestants feels insanely unfair for a lot of on this group. Personally, I would discover it laborious to pinpoint the ten standout performances by the top of the evening, and I would wager many felt the identical, contemplating there weren’t actually any dangerous performances. With so many going residence in a single swoop, it already seems like the preferred candidates, relatively than essentially the most proficient ones, would be the ones shifting ahead. (Which I notice is not new, however viewers normally have extra episodes to guage from by the point the High 10 lower occurs.)