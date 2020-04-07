5 Ways Better Call Saul Is Better Than Breaking Bad

Depart a Remark
Is Better Call Saul a greater present than Breaking Bad? It’s nonetheless too early to inform. However are there sure points concerning the prequel present which can be superior to Breaking Bad? Completely!
As a result of, whereas Breaking Bad remains to be my favourite TV present of all time, even I can rely off a few of its short-comings. And after watching the “simply wonderful” (sorry!) Breaking Bad film, El Camino, it gave me much more appreciation for Better Call Saul and every thing it’s been providing followers now that Breaking Bad has been off the air since 2013. So listed here are 5 methods during which Better Call Saul is healthier than Breaking Bad. And hopefully by the tip of this scorching take, you’ll agree with me.
Kim Wexler Is A Extra Fleshed-out Secondary Character Than Jesse Pinkman
Look, I really like Jesse Pinkman. He was the unwitting ethical compass on Breaking Bad and his character arc from highschool drop-out to man who finds redemption was one of many best highlights of the present. However right here’s the reality—he all the time lived in Walt’s shadow. Even in El Camino, Walt’s presence loomed over him and you bought the sense that his presence would all the time reside over him, even by the tip of the film.
However Kim Wexler is her personal particular person, by way of and thru. One huge drawback that Breaking Bad had was its therapy of ladies. At instances, it nearly felt misogynistic in its portrayal of Skylar and Marie. However Kim is a powerful, unbiased girl who’s her personal character even outdoors of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. She speaks up for herself, will get the job executed, and—right here’s the essential distinction between her and Jesse—she understands Jimmy.
Whereas it took Jesse fairly a while to appreciate who Walt actually was as an individual, Kim has identified what Jimmy was from the very starting, and she or he’s been attempting to handle Saul moderately than run away from him. This would possibly in the end be her downfall, however there’s extra hope for her than there was for Jesse since she positively has her head on her shoulders greater than Jesse ever did. There’s a purpose why Vince Gilligan want to make a spin-off present of Kim whereas Jesse solely wanted a film to finish his story arc. She’s a extra well-rounded character than Jesse. I’m sorry, but it surely’s true.
Jimmy McGill Is Simpler To Root For Than Walter White
Has Jimmy McGill executed some crappy issues? Positive, largely to Howard and his personal brother. However you understand what? You form of felt like these two characters had it coming to them. If something, “Slippin’ Jimmy” was being extra mischievous and performing out towards these characters for his personal sense of survival. However is he a son of a bitch who poisons youngsters? No!
However Walter White was that form of man. After I look again at Breaking Bad, I preserve pondering again to what level of the present it was that I began to truly hate Walter White. Was it when he let Jane die? Was it when he poisoned Brock? Or was it when he made Jesse a killer? At any time when it was, by the tip of the sequence, I couldn’t stand his guts. However I don’t really feel that means about Jimmy. Even with him chucking bowling balls at Howard’s automobile, I nonetheless form of root for him. He’s not a nasty particular person. He simply does unhealthy issues. And do not all of us at instances?
The Flash Forwards Give The Present Extra Hope Than Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad was a present that felt prefer it was coming to a dismal conclusion even from the very starting. I imply, the present began off with a person who had terminal most cancers so there was nowhere else for Walt to go however within the floor. However whereas the flash forwards aren’t wanting good for Jimmy/Gene, there may be nonetheless some hope.
Whereas I don’t know if Jimmy goes to make it out of this sequence alive, we do get a way that Jimmy would possibly determine a means out of this bind since he’s a survivor. Breaking Bad was compelling as a result of we acquired to look at Walt go deeper into the darkness, however Better Call Saul is much more compelling with the flash forwards as a result of we’re seeing that Jimmy nonetheless has an opportunity at redemption, and he’s going to do it by his personal phrases. There’s nonetheless hope, and that’s nice. We would like him to succeed. I might by no means say the identical for Walt.
The A and B Tales Are Very Totally different From Every Different
This would possibly seem to be a weak level in Better Call Saul, but it surely’s truly a energy. Breaking Bad did an important job of integrating the seedy underbelly of New Mexico with Walt’s story. However Better Call Saul has taken a distinct strategy for essentially the most half, having Jimmy’s A narrative largely separate from Mike and Nacho’s B story.
So at instances, when Jimmy’s A narrative was getting a bit of sluggish with the regulation enterprise, we all the time had the intriguing cartel B story to fall again on, and vice versa when the cartel stuff was getting boring. With Breaking Bad, there have been a couple of sluggish moments for the reason that B tales usually concerned Walt Jr. or Skylar simply coming to the conclusion that Walt wasn’t who he gave the impression to be. And now, the A and B tales on Better Call Saul are lastly coming collectively, making for an thrilling future forward of the sequence that Breaking Bad form of lacked.
Gus Fring Is A A lot Extra Complicated Character On BCS Than He Was On BB
And eventually, can all of us simply admit that it’s great that Gus’s character is being expanded upon so robustly on Better Call Saul? Gus got here on the present about halfway by way of Breaking Bad, and he was a dominating pressure for his whole period of the sequence. However he was eradicated by the tip of Season 4. Better Call Saul has been making Gus a way more advanced, and extra well-rounded character, exhibiting us the lengths that he’ll undergo to stay within the shadows.
What’s additionally nice on Better Call Saul is that we’re truly in a position to see extra inside his head than we did on Breaking Bad. When he lately instructed Mike that he’s completely different from the folks within the cartel, you actually acquired a way that he truly believed it. If something, Better Call Saul has humanized Gus Fring extra, and in doing so, it has made him much more terrifying, which I didn’t even assume was attainable.
However what do you assume? Are there points of Better Call Saul that you just assume are higher than Breaking Bad? Hold forth within the feedback.
Add Comment