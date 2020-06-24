5 Ways Black Mirror Is Better Than The Twilight Zone

Extra Close to Future Episodes Means Extra Efficient Episodes

The Twilight Zone is in some ways a commentary on the Atomic Age. That’s all high quality and good, and it represents a good time capsule of emotions that existed again then. However a number of the ideas that advanced from these concepts appear sort of foolish as we speak. I all the time like to consider the wackier sci-fi episodes like “The Invaders”, the place a girl will get a go to from these little males that appear like toys, after I begin saying issues like, “The Twilight Zone is one of the best present of all time.” As a result of it’s not true. The Twilight Zone was nice, certain, but it surely’s not one of the best present ever. That episode has actually nothing to say about something (it even has a lame twist on the finish), and it’s only a results of the sort of tales that you’d discover in sci-fi magazines on the time. And there are lots of Twilight Zone episodes like “The Invaders”. Method too many, really.