5 ways Geoff Metcalfe will be caught out on Coronation Street

Coronation Street followers are desperately hoping evil abuser Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) will be caught out for his horrible abuse of Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King).

He has been tormenting her for effectively over a yr and the terrible abuse culminated in a dramatic showdown final month which noticed Yasmeen stab Geoff with a bottle within the neck.

As he recovers in hospital, viewers watched as Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) went to her grandmother’s home and adjusted the locks to maintain evil Geoff out.

However was this an enormous clue as to how Geoff will be caught? We have a look at all of the clues main as much as the promised comeuppance.

Geoff’s cameras maintain the key

Bear with us on this one. Tonight (13th Might), Alya modified the locks on the doorways, to maintain Geoff out. However what she’s actually completed, is cease Geoff from getting all of his movie cameras… Beforehand on Coronation Street, the creepy abuser rigged her home filled with cameras to maintain a really shut eye on her. Now that Geoff doesn’t have entry to his home, he doesn’t have entry to the cameras. However who does? Effectively, Alya, who’s presently doing her greatest to show that Geoff was a tyrant… All she must do is go digging, hurry up Alya!

Suspicious Sally

All through the last few weeks on Coronation Street, nosy neighbour Sally has been conserving her beady eye on her parents-in-law. Solely not too long ago, she was aghast at Geoff burning one thing (we all know it was Yasmeen’s suitcase), and was partially involved in regards to the contents of the pit, however extra involved about her laundry on the road. However has she labored out there’s extra to it than meets the attention? She appeared to be trying fairly involved when she noticed Yasmeen trying forlornly on the burning bin, however will she work out there’s extra to it than meets the attention?

Eileen’s bought her eye on Geoff

The night time of Yasmeen’s assault on Geoff, they’d an enormous row within the Rover’s Return, which concerned everybody getting a bit embarrassed in regards to the revealing costume Yas was carrying. She stormed off with Geoff after he claimed his spouse was exhibiting him up – after all, she wasn’t – and the second was noticed by Eileen, who was wandering over to the pub herself. What she noticed was an ungainly argument, but when she must forged her thoughts again, she would have heard Yasmeen pleading for forgiveness. Definitely unlikely behaviour for somebody as respectable and proud as Yas, certainly…

Cathy is aware of greatest

If there’s one one who is aware of Yasmeen the perfect, it’s her good buddy, Cathy. The pair’s relationship is strained in the mean time on account of Geoff turning them away from one another to isolate his spouse. However Cathy should absolutely clock her light buddy would by no means have completed such a violent factor to her companion? What’s extra, Cathy had her suspicions about Geoff beforehand, however will she return to them?

Geoff will dig his personal grave

If there’s one factor Geoff has been all through all of this, it’s intelligent and manipulative. The vindictive abuser has continually stored his lies in verify and his story in a single, linear narrative. However now he’s going round calling his previous wives drunk and abusive, will somebody discover a pattern in his earlier lovers and odor a rat?