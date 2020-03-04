5 Ways Star Wars: The High Republic Could Revolutionize The Movies

I do know it sounds blasphemous to say on this MCU movie period, however Star Wars can be a lot better if it had been disconnected. This can be a huge and expansive universe that has felt small because of the Skywalker Saga, and now it may possibly flourish and department out in The High Republic. I am not saying characters can by no means cross over, however I would additionally wish to see eventual tales which will get tailored for the large display screen to be completely disconnected from one another. It is in all probability wishful pondering if one other trilogy is on the best way, however we will all dream!