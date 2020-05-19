5 Ways The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Needs To Change For Season 2

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 1 finale of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart on ABC.
The first season of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has come to an finish, and ABC hasn’t introduced somehow if Bachelor Nation’s newest primetime experiment will probably be again for a second spherical. Whereas the scores haven’t crushed fairly like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette regardless of different networks working out of latest content material, Listen to Your Heart has delivered a few of what has made the franchise so standard throughout its six weeks on the air. That mentioned, if Listen to Your Heart does return for Season 2, there are some modifications that have to be made.
Admittedly, Listen to Your Heart has been unconventional even by Bachelor Nation requirements. A mix of a actuality relationship present and a music competitors TV present, some followers couldn’t imagine they have been giving Listen to Your Heart a shot again when the present first premiered. I for one assume that Listen to Your Heart finally discovered its groove, however that doesn’t imply the rhythm can’t be smoother. So, learn on for some ways in which I really feel The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart wants to alter if it returns for Season 2!
Extra Episodes
Whereas it might be for one of the best that the shaky first season of Listen to Your Heart didn’t run for so long as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, six weeks simply wasn’t lengthy sufficient, even with the normal two-hour episodes. There wasn’t sufficient time for the drama to unfold, the relationships between the contestants and the {couples} to develop and/or collapse in fascinating methods, and to get invested in who was doing what with whom.
Even splitting the two-hour episodes into one-hour episodes to make the season run longer would possibly assist give the twists time to set in. A part of the issue with this, in fact, is that Listen to Your Heart must pack musical performances in to carry true to its format, however I do know I wouldn’t thoughts if the performances occurred in separate episodes from the basic Bachelor Nation drama. On the very least, that may create some cliffhangers.
Showcase The Contestants
Do you keep in mind all 20 of these hopefuls who entered the Bachelor mansion again within the sequence premiere, hoping for love and musical success on Listen to Your Heart? Or, are you want me and barely keep in mind most of them as a result of they didn’t final lengthy and didn’t get to go on particular dates with one another? Date playing cards work for The Bachelor and Bachelorette whereas many of the hopefuls wait across the mansion as a result of there’s one star on the heart of the motion.
Date playing cards additionally work for Bachelor in Paradise as a result of anyone watching Bachelor in Paradise most likely already acknowledges most, if not all, of the scantily-clad singles on the seashore, so watching them sit round and do nothing however hang around continues to be enjoyable. If Listen to Your Heart will get one other season, it wants so as to add some construction for the singles who aren’t going out on the dates so greater than a handful of them are memorable. Give them one thing to do, and allow them to stand out from the pack! It could make the present extra fascinating and unfold the eye round.
Extra Bachelor Nation Personalities
Bachelor Nation is kind of fueled by followers already understanding what’s forward, and never simply because the format is just about the identical between the exhibits. The star of The Bachelorette is without doubt one of the runners-up of The Bachelor, the Bachelor in Paradise solid is comprised of recognizable Bachelor Nation alums, and The Bachelor star is both a Bachelorette runner-up or a preferred Paradise contestant. Different alums are recognized to drop by the exhibits, with Demi Burnett as a memorable instance from Peter Weber’s season of Bachelor. Listen to Your Heart wants extra title and face recognition.
To the present’s credit score, Bachelor Nation veterans did seem on the performances as judges, with Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe including some allure to the finale panel that helped offset the truth that Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo weren’t there after bowing out early, leaving solely two {couples} to carry out. Nonetheless, if Listen to Your Heart returns and needs to say hearts of Bachelor Nation followers, it wants some extra acquainted faces all through fairly than simply as judges to assist it really feel like a part of the franchise.
Embrace The Loopy
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart isn’t The Bachelor or Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise, nevertheless it’s additionally not The Voice or American Idol and even Songland. This present is a weird mixture of two actuality genres that work individually however, because it seems, mesh sort of awkwardly. The early episodes felt disjointed because the Bachelor Nation shenanigans didn’t mix effectively with the musical competitors facet. The present actually began to come back collectively when it began to embrace the loopy.
I am unable to title many of the contestants who arrived on the mansion on premiere evening, however you may wager that Matt and Rudi singing “It Wasn’t Me” with Shaggy (not dressed like a crab) on a date is burned into my reminiscence. Listen to Your Heart is extra enjoyable when it’s onerous to take it severely. For Bachelor Nation followers who watched Jordan Kimball throw a teddy bear mood tantrum on Paradise, Colton Underwood bounce a fence on The Bachelor, and Hannah Brown inexplicably preserve Luke Parker round well past his due date on The Bachelorette, Listen to Your Heart craziness is extra of what we love.
Voting Adjustments
One instance of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart struggling to make a present that mixes Bachelor Nation relationship with a music competitors is the way in which contestants have been eradicated. Those that have been despatched house have been decided by judges who made their choices primarily based on chemistry and performances, which implies massive choices have been made primarily based on a couple of minutes on stage. All the opposite drama had no bearing on the votes. Contemplating the tune decisions weren’t actually honest, the fates of those singles falling to a handful of judges who modified each week doesn’t appear to suit.
This wouldn’t be a simple change. In an ideal world, I’d truly love if Listen to Your Heart by some means managed to permit viewers to vote dwell from house, a la Dancing with the Stars. I’d even recognize choices being made by the viewers, a la The Masked Singer, or some sort of viewers/decide mixture like on America’s Bought Expertise. Making it a extra interactive course of would possibly make the present really feel extra immersive, which might solely assist viewers turn into extra invested.
All of this mentioned, there isn’t a assure at this level that The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will even get an opportunity to make these modifications in a second season. Chris Harrison had hinted at the potential of ABC stretching the Listen to Your Heart footage to make extra episodes again earlier than the sequence premiered, however nothing got here of it. Nonetheless, with manufacturing on The Bachelorette at a standstill and no particulars about what’s going to occur for The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, we shouldn’t rule something out.
For now, Bachelor Nation followers have one other summer season present on the way in which on ABC, though positively nothing like what they’d have gotten with Bachelor in Paradise. There are additionally loads of different viewing choices now and within the not-too-distant future, which yow will discover on our summer season TV premiere schedule.
