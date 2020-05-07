5 Wonder Woman Characters Who Should Star In The Amazons Spinoff Movie

Queen Hippolyta

Queen Hippolyta was launched within the first Wonder Woman movie as Diana Prince’s mom and the ruler of Themyscira. Connie Nielsen’s character has a small position to play within the franchise, however in a derivative about The Amazons, she might take the highest billing right here. In the comics, Hippolyta has a deep and intriguing historical past that dates again to Historic Greek instances when she was created by the Gods of Olympus. She is the reincarnated soul of a cavewoman in prehistoric instances whose life was minimize quick by the hatred of males. Thus she and others like her kind the Amazon tribe.