5 WTF Moments From John Cena’s Absolutely Insane WrestleMania 36 Match Against Bray Wyatt

When WrestleMania 36 was compelled to go with out an viewers because of social distancing measured tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, loads of folks within the wrestling neighborhood expressed disappointment. How might the WWE’s largest occasion have the identical leisure issue with out a large viewers, or all of the pageantry that accompanies it? Oh, with a batshit-bonkers John Cena match that might have solely been completed on this capability.
The 2-night, pre-taped WrestleMania 36 actually blew viewers’ minds with some unimaginable matches throughout each nights. Amongst them was an insanely weird showdown between Bray Wyatt, the WWE’s model of a demonic Pee-Wee Herman, and the corporate’s golden boy John Cena. That match featured a ton of WTF moments that everybody ought to relive, whether or not they watched the match or missed out on it.
Puppet Vince McMahon Swearing
Many wrestling followers will in all probability say John Cena and Bray Wyatt’s match peaked through the nWo section through which John Cena recreated Hollywood Hogan’s memorable WCW debut. A puppet model of Vince McMahon who was dealing with ringside commentary exclaimed “That is good shit,” which is the kind of scripted swearing that modern-era WWE sometimes sidesteps. Some imagine it was really a deep lower reference to an interview former WWE celebrity Dean Ambrose gave after leaving the federation, which is why this stood out
The Smackdown Fist Coming Out Of Retirement
There was a variety of issues that had been loopy about this battle, however one of many extra spectacular issues was the WWE bringing the previous Smackdown fist out of retirement. It was definitely one of many lesser celebrated moments of the night time for WrestleMania 36 followers, although quite a lot of took discover of this spectacular dedication in recreating John Cena’s debut towards Kurt Angle.
Bray Wyatt’s Taunt About Nikki Bella
The WWE has been identified to get private with its storylines, although hardly ever have the ribbings burned this tough when aimed toward bigger stars like John Cena. In a single section, Bray Wyatt mentioned in a sing-song voice, “You’ll be able to look however you may’t contact,” which was a reference to the theme tune of Cena’s ex-finace and former WWE celebrity Nikki Bella. The tip of their relationship was a little bit of a sore topic for each Bella and Cena, particularly contemplating Cena very publicly proposed to her throughout WrestleMania 33.
John Cena Pummeling A Pig Puppet
John Cena spent a overwhelming majority of the match making an attempt to land a punch, solely to be thrown into one other trippy state of affairs set to the theme from David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. When he lastly did land some strikes, Cena regarded down solely to appreciate he was pummeling Bray Wyatt’s pig puppet Huskus, The Pig Boy. The puppet, which is a recurring character on Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse, is supposed to be a tackle Wyatt’s first wrestling persona Husky Harris.
Bray Wyatt Gained, And John Cena Pale Out Of Existence
Bray Wyatt scored a uncommon win at WrestleMania, and John Cena…light from existence? The latter was an excellent weird to me and followers in every single place, with no one actually understanding what it means for the wrestler. Did he die, because it had been? Is he trapped in some bizarre dimension? Will he seem down the highway and faux nothing occurred? All of those are attainable, so we’ll simply have to attend and see!
WrestleMania 36 is out there to look at for all its WTF replay on the WWE Community. Test it out, and you’ll want to persist with CinemaBlend to remain on high of all the newest information coming to tv and flicks.
