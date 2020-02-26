5 WWE Wrestlers Who Should Follow In Dwayne Johnson And John Cena’s Shoes

Go away a Remark
What do Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena have in frequent? Sure, they’re each now a part of the Quick And Livid franchise, however there’s one thing in addition to. They’ve each starred in a number of household comedies involving kids all through their careers. Properly, that’s as soon as once more true, however not fairly what we’re searching for. Oh, they’re each extremely adorned and achieved skilled wrestlers who’ve received a number of WWE championships who occurred to make the transition from the squared circle to the silver display.
Whenever you have a look at all of the wrestlers who’ve hung up their boots in favor of a trailer on some Hollywood again lot, there aren’t too many who’ve reached the degrees of success which have been attained by The Rock and John Cena. Certain, Hulk Hogan had a run of films within the late 1980s and early 1990s, and yeah, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper starred in one among John Carpenter’s most iconic films, however for essentially the most half, wrestlers simply can’t appear to land on their ft after they make that leap from the ring.
It’s not all unhealthy although, as there’s a likelihood that wrestlers are in a position to break from the mould of musclebound stoic giants and as an alternative play on their very own personalities. I imply, it did wonders for Dave “The Animal” Bautista when he joined the solid of The Guardians Of The Galaxy, and he’s an enormous star now with one other film on the way in which (hey, it’s one other pairing of a wrestler and youngster actor). And so, this has received us considering – who’s going to be the subsequent wrestler to comply with in The Rock and John Cena’s footsteps? Listed below are 5 of the wrestlers that we predict are certain to interrupt out in Hollywood within the close to future.
Roman Reigns
Should you’re searching for the subsequent wrestler to make a leap to Hollywood, then Roman Reigns is your man. Simply have a look at the man – he’s received the muscle mass, a wholesome head of (moist) hair, the appeal, and he isn’t the worst actor on this planet. Plus, 1000’s of disgruntled wrestling followers could be more than pleased to have him off their tv units for a number of months at a time (individuals nonetheless like to hate, Reigns, proper?).
Not solely does Reigns have the look of an motion star within the making, he additionally has one outstanding pedigree. Reigns was born into some of the profitable wrestling households, the Anoa’i household, who has produced a few of the best Samoan wrestlers the game has ever seen. Reigns can be “blood brothers” with The Rock because of a bond their households shared way back (it’s as difficult because it sounds). Reigns even confirmed up in Hobbs & Shaw enjoying Luke Hobbs’ youthful brother, Mateo Hobbs. Perhaps Reigns will present up once more if there’s a Hobbs & Shaw sequel one among today.
Becky Lynch
There’s in all probability not a much bigger identify within the WWE ladies’s division or on the overall roster of performers than Becky Lynch proper now. For the higher a part of the previous three years, “The Man” as she calls herself, has killed it within the ring and on the mic. There’s nothing Lynch can’t do. She’s headlined WrestleMania (the place she received each championship belts), she’s been on the quilt of WWE’s annual online game collection, and he or she even had a photograph shoot with Allison Brie from the Netflix collection GLOW.
With the flexibility to painting a variety of totally different feelings, get bodily, and do absolutely anything else within the ring, it’s about time “The Man” reveals up in a Hollywood characteristic. Lynch has already began to comply with in Cena’s footsteps after starring within the WWE-produced The Marine 6: Shut Quarters (Cena was the lead within the first The Marine film again in 2006). Perhaps Lynch will get to interrupt out from that franchise and discover her manner into one thing with extra widespread enchantment. Ideally, I’d prefer to see her pop up within the closing season of GLOW.
John Morrison
Whereas we hope that Becky Lynch reveals up on GLOW in some unspecified time in the future earlier than the collection ends, there’s a WWE wrestler who made an look, albeit transient, on the Netflix collection. John Morrison was featured fairly closely within the present’s pilot episode the place he appeared as Salty Johnson, the preliminary coach for the Superb Girls Of Wrestling promotion. His character is fired from the promotion earlier than too lengthy, and we solely see Morrison seem in that one episode. What we did see, nevertheless, was electrical and thrilling.
Morrison solely not too long ago returned to the fold, so to talk. After arising with WWE within the early to mid 2000s, Morrison (actual identify John Hennigan) bounced round totally different wrestling promotions and even confirmed for a stint on Survivor in 2018. Anybody who has seen him on any of his initiatives is aware of that Morrison has the seems to be and the strikes to interrupt out on his personal if he so chooses.
Sasha Banks
If latest information about Sasha Banks signing on for Season 2 of The Mandalorian is to be believed, it seems to be like “The Boss” is one step nearer to breaking out within the appearing world. This may be the primary appearing function exterior of wrestling and music movies for the multi-time champion, however it shouldn’t come as a shock.
Since she first debuted in WWE developmental model NXT in 2012, Sasha Banks has confirmed time and time once more that she will convey individuals to the matches and get them to spend some huge cash on her shirts, signature shades, and each different piece of merchandise bearing her identify. Her entrances at a few of WWE’s greatest reveals like WrestleMania 32 (which featured her cousin Snoop Dogg) and NXT Takeover: Brooklyn show that “The Boss” deserves her title. The long run is vivid for Sasha Banks, so be certain to maintain these sun shades round.
Bray Wyatt
And then there’s Bray Wyatt. Whether or not Wyatt is placing on his “The Fiend” persona or the someway even creepier Mister Rogers knockoff within the “Firefly Enjoyable Home,” Bray Wyatt can do no improper. Simply have a look at the man. He’s huge, as charismatic as he’s insane, and total simply brutal. He’s basically a strolling horror film monster that may be adjusted to fulfill the wants of any plot.
There’s simply one thing menacing and unpredictable any time Wyatt will get behind the mic, within the ring, or on any “titantron” at reside occasions. He can maintain the group within the palm of his palms, and has accomplished so on quite a few events, together with his basic entrance with the “fireflies.” It’s solely a matter of time earlier than Bray Wyatt reveals up in some kind of psychological thriller or monster film, and I can’t wait to see it.
Do you assume any of those wrestlers will comply with within the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena and find yourself on a film display within the close to future or will they be relegated to the straight-to-dvd market at your native grocery retailer. Let’s hope it’s not the latter.
