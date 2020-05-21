50 best movies to watch on Netflix right now

Caught at residence and searching for some nice film distraction? Netflix has 1000’s of movies to get pleasure from (there are even secret codes to provide help to discover the totally different genres) – from new releases to comedies and dramas, historic tales to motion thrillers, youngsters’s favourites to Oscar-winning footage.

Uncut Gems (2020)

We must always in all probability begin by warning you you’re in for a tense and irritating two hours in the event you select to watch Uncut Gems in a single sitting. The Safdie brothers’ movie takes funnyman Adam Sandler and turns him right into a New York Metropolis jeweller risking every thing to banish his money owed and escape the collectors after him. Sandler is unrecognisable, however that’s a superb factor. We’d go so far as to say he was robbed this award season.

To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than (2018)

A candy, exactly executed romcom, which serves as an homage to the best movies of the style from the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor stars as Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American high-schooler whose world is turned upside-down when a field of personal love letters that she penned to her crushes is distributed to its supposed recipients. Based mostly on the YA trilogy by Jenny Han, it turned one in every of Netflix’s most profitable unique movies in 2018. Be careful for a break-out efficiency from mini Mark Ruffalo, Noah Centineo (as Peter Kavinsky).

When you’ve watched this, the long-awaited sequel PS I Love You is ready on your consideration, and there’s a 3rd and closing instalment on the best way.

Marriage Story (2019)

On the face of it, Marriage Story shouldn’t be as an fulfilling watch as it’s, provided that it’s a few relationship falling aside and all of the feelings that include that. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play the couple who determine to get divorced on this award-winning masterpiece from author/director Noah Baumbach and put in among the best performances of their profession, which actually deserved extra award consideration than they bought.

It can make you snicker. It can make you smile. And in case you are married, it’s going to make you pray that you simply by no means get divorced…

Roma (2018)

Winner of three Oscars, Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical movie a few maid working for an upper-middle class household in Mexico Metropolis within the 1970s is visually beautiful, deeply transferring and nicely price your time. The director, recognized for Gravity and Youngsters of Males, brings this lovely story to life as we comply with housekeeper Cleo as she, and her household, face societal and political points. Largely touted as one of many best movies of 2018 – and applauded by critics globally – it additionally scooped two Golden Globes, for best director and best overseas language movie. Unmissable.

Extraction (2020)

Netflix’s newly launched motion film has proved so well-liked {that a} second instalment is already within the works. From first-time function director Sam Hargrave, with Avengers: Endgame administrators Joe and Antony Russo serving as government producers (and Joe additionally having written the script), Extraction stars Thor’s Chris Hemsworth and tells the story of black-market mercenary Tyler Rake, who is shipped to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. It’s tense, nicely paced, a strong star car for Hemsworth and comprises simply the right quantity of genuinely thrilling motion to maintain most viewers firmly glued to their seats.

Okja (2017)

Put together to cry in the event you watch this heartwarming story from Bong Joon-Ho (if he sounds acquainted, that’s as a result of he just lately dominated award season together with his newest movie Parasite).

Okja is a barely odd story following a lady and her best pal, an enormous, bizarre animal referred to as Okja. Quickly the pair discover themselves battling the CEO (Tilda Swinton) of an enormous firm who needs to take Okja away. There’s a transparent agenda underlying the story, animal activism is a pressure all through, and the movie doesn’t shrink back from that. Joon-Ho’s splendidly refreshing odd fashion blends with slight preachy notes, but it surely comes collectively to give you a stunning movie.

The Irishman (2019)

A ardour challenge lengthy within the making, Netflix’s The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for his or her ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recollects his involvement within the disappearance of his longtime pal Jimmy Hoffa (performed by Al Pacino). The movie was continuously within the information up to its launch; from its CGI de-aging used on De Niro, Pacino and Joe Pesci, to the sheer unwieldy size of this epic (it’s a whopping three hours 30 minutes).

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Idris Elba is best recognized for star-making turns as a drug vendor in US TV sequence The Wire and as troubled cop John Luther within the acclaimed BBC drama, however this position is altogether extra sinister. He performs a commander of kid troopers in West Africa for this extraordinary Netflix movie from the director of the primary season of HBO’s True Detective. Based mostly on the extremely acclaimed novel by Nigerian creator Uzodinma Iweala, the film brings to life the gripping story of Agu, a toddler soldier torn from his household to combat within the civil conflict of an African nation.

At all times Be My Possibly (2019)

Ed Araquel / Netflix

Named after a Mariah Carey music, this Netflix romcom deserves a watch only for its dynamite soundtrack alone, that includes because it does D’Angelo, David Bowie and Lizzo, amongst others. The movie centres on two estranged childhood pals (performed by Randall Park and Ali Wong, who additionally wrote the film), who reunite 16 years after they misplaced their virginity to each other. Be careful for an excellent and surprising cameo from none apart from John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

Ex_Machina (2014)

Within the directorial debut of screenwriter Alex Garland (The Seaside, 28 Days Later…), laptop programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes by the looking-glass when he wins a contest to spend every week residing with the reclusive creator of the world’s high search engine (Oscar Isaac). Gleeson’s function as soon as there’s to carry out a variation of the Turing take a look at on a sophisticated AI (a strikingly delicate Alicia Vikander) to decide whether or not it has consciousness. Issues don’t go to plan…

Annihilation (2018)

Controversial and divisive, Annihilation had a rocky begin in life. After struggling to discover a distributor, Netflix picked up the worldwide rights to Ex_Machina director Alex Garland’s movie. The sci-fi/horror movie is predicated on e book sequence The Southern Attain Trilogy by Jeff Vandermeer and follows a gaggle of scientists as they head into Space X, a quarantined space of the planet, the place lots of bizarre issues have began occurring. They don’t know what they’ll discover, they usually’re not all being trustworthy as to why they’re going. Natalie Portman stars and places in a convincing efficiency when every thing round her is, nicely, past comprehension.

Trainwreck (2015)

This wildly humorous movie, from director Judd Apatow, is the screenwriting debut of spunky stand-up and sketch present favorite Amy Schumer, who additionally stars. A journalist (Schumer) lives her life by her father’s maxim that monogamy by no means works, and has spent her grownup life having fun with freedom from dedication. When she is shipped to interview a health care provider, an attraction develops between them, and she or he begins to surprise if there is likely to be one thing to be mentioned for a secure relationship…

Marvel Lady (2017)

Seventy-five years after her first comic-book look, Marvel Lady is lastly the star of her personal function and it doesn’t disappoint. Gal Gadot reprises her position from Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, whereas Patty Jenkins (Monster) directs an origin story that sees the warrior princess drawn into the First World Struggle after rescuing Chris Pine’s crash-landed pilot. DC might not have fairly fared as nicely on the cinemas as Marvel, however Marvel Lady marked a change in fortune and tone for the comedian e book big. Mixing drama with comedy, a powerful feminine lead in Gadot and tangible chemistry with Pine’s Steve Trevor, Marvel Lady is a simple household watch.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

This was meant to be six particular person episodes for a Netflix TV sequence, however if you get film legends the Coen brothers you kinda have to see the place they take you. The result’s this, a sublime anthology of frontier tales that affectionately celebrates the Western in inimitable fashion. Though the opening comedian yarn starring Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, The place Artwork Thou?, Syriana) as a singing prairie hero in a white Stetson offers the movie its doubtlessly deceptive title, it’s hardly typical of what follows, however then once more nothing is…

Mudbound (2017)

Director and screenwriter Dee Rees gathered collectively a potent forged, together with British star Carey Mulligan, singer/actress Mary J Blige and rising Hollywood heavyweight Jason Mitchell, to inform the story of two households in 1940s rural America – one black, one white – who battle to stay and work collectively in post-Second World Struggle America. The film created lots of buzz on the time of launch and was nominated for 4 Oscars, together with best supporting actress for Blige. A transferring and highly effective watch.

The Two Popes (2019)

Right here’s a mouthwatering prospect: two veteran British thesps in a barnstorming, digital two-hander based mostly on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins performs doubt-ridden, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear throughout his assembly together with his reluctant and progressive successor Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – on the former’s Italian retreat in 2013… The movie was nominated for 2 Oscars.

El Camino: a Breaking Dangerous Film (2019)

Can a film ever stay up to the hype of one of many biggest TV exhibits of all time? Aaron Paul leads this satisfying spin-off movie from beloved crime sequence Breaking Dangerous, as we lastly discover out what occurred to Walter White’s partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity within the sequence finale. And also you may simply recognise among the previous faces that crop up…

The Revenant (2015)

An astonishing piece of film-making from director Alejandro González Iñárritu. Leonardo Di Caprio lastly received the Best Actor Oscar for his position as a frontiersman main a looking get together by the wilderness within the 1800s. There’s a horrific bear assault on this no-holds barred weather-beaten have a look at what life was like on the time. It may be fairly bleak and grim at instances, but it surely’s undeniably a basic. Tom Hardy followers may need to have a look, too.

The Martian (2015)

Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig and Chiwetel Ejiofor star on this sci-fi thriller. A manned mission to Mars is abruptly deserted and one crew member (Damon) is left for useless. However he survives and discovers it’s going to take a few years to get residence however he solely has sufficient assets for one month…

At instances, The Martian will be actually breathless and it’ll go away you racing in the direction of the tip to see if our plucky hero could make it residence. And director Ridley Scott brings vivid life to the drama.

When Harry Met Sally… (1989)

Can a person and a girl ever be simply pals? That’s the age-old query on the coronary heart of this much-loved 80s romantic comedy. And even in the event you’ve by no means watched, you’ll certainly be aware of Meg Ryan’s star flip within the diner, a scene that that has been spoofed a thousand instances over. Billy Crystal was the right selection to star reverse Ryan, whereas Rob Reiner directs Nora Ephron’s Oscar-nominated screenplay. Assured to offer you a heat, fuzzy feeling inside…

Prisoners (2013)

Hugh Jackman isn’t enjoying Mr Good Man any extra, however then he’s pushed to the restrict on this deeply haunting thriller. He stars as the daddy of a kidnapped daughter, whereas Jake Gyllenhaal is the cop who, in his eyes, fails to put away the chief suspect: a younger man with studying difficulties, performed by Paul Dano. Jackman takes it upon himself to do his personal questioning, and his techniques are heavy-handed to say the least…

Preventing with My Household (2019)

This feel-good charmer following the true journey of famous person wrestler Paige (Florence Pugh) from her humble beginnings in Norwich to changing into the youngest ever Divas Champion is an unqualified smackdown success. Written/directed by Stephen Service provider and government produced by Dwayne Johnson, it’s an unapologetic cleaning soap opera in spandex…

Superbad (2007)

Fan of American Pie? Superbad stands out from the usual teen-movie crowd with its slacker dialogue, universally humorous performances and an surprising sweetness within the friendship between the sex-crazed Seth (Jonah Hill) and the marginally extra diffident Eric (Michael Cena). For these with a excessive tolerance for exuberant crudity, stomach laughs are assured…

The 13th (2016)

The title of this potent movie refers to the 13th Modification: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, besides as a punishment for crime whereof the get together shall have been duly convicted, shall exist inside america.” “Punishment for crime” is the important thing qualifier right here, as Ava DuVernay’s (When They See Us) documentary explores the injustices on the coronary heart of America’s penal system. 13th secured Netflix its first BAFTA.

American Psycho (2000)

In 1991, Bret Easton Ellis’s novel American Psycho shocked people who learn it. Wall Road dealer Patrick Bateman’s cool angle to his day job and night-time pursuits left individuals shaken up. The murderous character was introduced to life in 2000 within the movie of the identical title. Co-scripted by Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner, the movie is probably a much less surprising take on the story, however no much less gripping. Christian Bale goes all out to flesh out killer Bateman, capturing that crazy-eyed sociopath completely. These eggshell enterprise playing cards, although…

La La Land (2106)

If ever there was a movie to banish the blues, it’s La La Land. Author/director Damien Chazelle’s toe-tapping follow-up to the Oscar-winning Whiplash sees him commerce the abusive relationship between a hot-headed mentor and an aspiring drummer for the excessive and low notes of a love affair, performed out towards the backdrop of Tinseltown itself. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling play antagonists-turned-lovers Mia and Sebastian – she’s a barista and jobbing actress; he’s a pianist keen to open a jazz membership – with them each struggling numerous setbacks as they try to make it huge. It might not have received the best image Oscar – however it’s assured to make your coronary heart soar.

Atlantics (2019)

This a lot acclaimed Senegalese movie is the primary function from author/director Mati Diop and went down a storm when it debuted on the Cannes Movie Competition, taking residence the Grand Prix award. A supernatural love story, it considerations Ada, a 17-year-old in love with a development employee who abruptly goes lacking at sea. However then a miracle reunites them…

Dallas Consumers Membership (2013)

Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and based mostly on a real story, Dallas Consumers Membership is a uncommon drama that exhibits HIV-positive characters as heroes somewhat than victims or martyrs. Matthew McConaughey’s painful transformation into AIDS sufferer and unlawful meds vendor Ron Woodruff received him the best actor Oscar in 2014. Jared Leto’s efficiency is arguably much more tortuously engrossing, and bagged him the best supporting Academy Award.

The Terminator (1984)

Go right again to the place it began, with Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first outing because the violent cyborg who’s time-warped from the longer term to alter the nuclear war-torn course of historical past (he’ll be again later, in fact). Linda Hamilton shines because the bewildered waitress who will unwittingly develop into the saviour of the human race. Unmissable motion flick from the grasp James Cameron.

It (2017)

The Goonies meets Stand by Me in Andy Muschietti’s creepy, artful coming-of-age horror film, “a gripping and glowing Stephen King adaptation”. Based mostly on the e book of the identical title, the film barely modifications its strategy. Children start to vanish in small-town Derry prompting a gaggle of outcast schoolchildren to sort out their very own fears as an evil stalks them down. Don’t anticipate a cushty finish (IT Chapter Two was launched final yr and picked up the story 30 years on). That includes Stranger Issues’s Finn Wolfhard, this can be a slower-paced horror that focuses extra on your individual fears than gore. Nice set-up, maybe not as nice pay-off, however positively one of many best King film diversifications for the massive display screen. If you happen to weren’t fearful of clowns earlier than, Invoice Skarsgard as Pennywise will certainly change your thoughts. Prepare to hear these nerves snapping!

Letters for Juliet (2010)

New arrival to Netflix in Could. Vanessa Redgrave, Amanda Seyfried and Gael Garcia Bernal occupy the starring roles on this romcom, through which a author on vacation in Italy discovers a 50-year-old letter from a girl describing her remorse at rejecting a person she was in love with. She is moved to reply, prompting the author to flip up in particular person along with her grandson in tow, and collectively they set out seeking her misplaced love to put issues right. In these instances of restricted motion, price tuning in for the gorgeous Italian setting alone.

My Neighbour Totoro – and extra Ghibli movies

If you happen to’re caught at residence and searching for one thing to watch with the children – or just by your self – then Netflix’s vary of Studio Ghibli movies are simply the ticket. Arguably extra pleasing to adults than among the Disney choices (sure, it’s doable generally), there are some many nice tales to select from. My Neighbour Totoro follows two women and spirits within the forest close to their residence. If you happen to’re searching for your subsequent Studio Ghibli movie there’s Spirited Away, which might be extra well-known, Citadel within the Sky, Kiki’s Supply Service and Solely Yesterday.

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Usually considered one of many best movies of all time, this Oscar-winner from 1969 has at its coronary heart two unimaginable performances from Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. It’s a tragic, character pushed story that tells of an unlikely friendship between two hustlers – Joe Buck (Voight) an optimistic new arrival in New York Metropolis who works as a prostitute, and “Ratso” Rizzo (Hoffman) an jaded and cynical con-man who’s affected by poor well being.

The movie was launched throughout one thing of a turning level in movie historical past – when classical American cinema was making means of for the New Hollywood cinema which got here to dominate the 70’s – and stays the one X-rated movie ever to win Best Image.

Humorous Woman (1968)

Newly arrived on Netflix this month, Barbra Streisand stars on this beloved musical biopic of 1920s singer and comedienne Fanny Brice, who rose from poor beginnings in New York’s slums to develop into an in a single day star and the toast of Broadway. By all accounts, Streisand ran the present on set – in his autobiography, Charlton Heston recollects asking director William Wyler if he had any issues with Barbra Streisand on Humorous Woman. “Nah, probably not,” mentioned Wyler, “contemplating it’s the primary movie she ever directed.” However her efficiency bagged her a joint best actress Oscar (shared with The Lion in Winter’s Katharine Hepburn), and the movie earned seven extra nominations. A marvellous musical comedy, not to be missed.

The Nice Hack (2019)

Information is now the world’s most precious commodity. On this terrifying documentary, New York design faculty professor David Carroll is a person on a quest to purchase his personal knowledge. His journey takes him to London and Cambridge Analytica – the consultancy closed down in 2018 after a scandal involving unsuspecting Fb customers having their knowledge harvested after which used for political acquire. Assume twice about clicking away your private particulars…

A Quiet Place (2018)

Half heartfelt Spielbergian household drama, half quirky Carpenter-esque creature function, author/director/star John Krasinski’s sensational shocker A Quiet Place was an on the spot sci-fi horror basic. A Quiet Place II might have been delayed thanks to coronavirus, however that doesn’t imply we will’t benefit from the unique starring Emily Blunt and Krasinski whereas we wait.

Thought to be one of many best horror movies in current instances, it turned a smash hit when first launched. In a post-apocalyptic very close to future, blind insectoid monsters with super-sensitive listening to have worn out most of humanity. A household has to survive together with just a few survivors, whispering and utilizing signal language to talk as creatures chase them down solely on the noises they make. Anticipate tense conditions, and some heart-stopping moments on this must-see film.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

A free black man dwelling in pre-Civil Struggle New York is kidnapped and bought into slavery. He spends the subsequent 12 years struggling to survive and keep his dignity within the face of brutal remedy, whereas clinging to a determined hope that he can return to his household. This Oscar-winning historic drama based mostly on Solomon Northup’s autobiographical e book, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt, will not be a simple watch, however will get 5 stars from us.

Groundhog Day (1993)

An apt movie for the instances we’re dwelling in… Director Harold Ramis joins forces as soon as extra together with his fellow Ghostbuster Invoice Murray to ship one of many best comedies from the 1990s. Murray performs an obnoxious TV weatherman reporting on a small city’s annual pageant who finds himself trapped in a day he’ll keep in mind for the remainder of his life as a result of, except he can discover some solutions, it might be the remainder of his life.

So good, you’ll need to watch it once more. And once more. And once more (sorry).

The Breakfast Membership (1985)

The John Hughes teen film basic has lastly made its means to Netflix, permitting an entire new technology to be launched to the gang of Sherman Excessive Faculty misfits caught collectively in detention who progressively study they’ve extra in widespread than they realised.

Starring Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Corridor, Ally Sheedy and Paul Gleason, that is an absolute must-watch in the event you haven’t seen it already – and when you’ve got, nicely, there’s no time like the current to be reminded that we’re all “a mind, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a legal”.

Highlight (2015)

This extraordinary story from author/director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent) – which centres on a gaggle of journalists in Boston investigating youngsters being molested throughout the Catholic church – is introduced vividly to life in a riveting, serious-minded drama that sticks mindfully to the info. Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams star.

Monos (2019)

This uncommon conflict movie was named one of many best of final yr by a bunch of critics. It stars Julianne Nicholson and Moisés Arias and tells the story of a gaggle of commandos who’re tasked with guarding a captured American engineer in an unnamed nation in Latin America. The movie received notable reward for its lyrical and sometimes surreal fashion and for the uniformly super appearances from its forged – because the group of guerillas are plunged additional and additional right into a downward spiral.

Reservoir Canines (1991)

The movie that first launched the world to Quentin Tarantino stays as electrifying because it did upon launch in 1992. Starring many well-known faces who would go on to develop into Tarantino regulars – together with Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Harvey Keitel, in addition to Steve Buscemi in glowing type – this 99-minute film is totally deserving of its stellar fame, with a cracking soundtrack to boot.

I Am Mom (2019)

Nearly all of this darkish, twisty sci-fi thriller takes place in a high-tech bunker (so that you’ll really feel right at residence in the event you’re spending lots of time indoors in the mean time). Inside, an artificially clever robotic named Mom (voiced by Rose Byrne) is elevating a younger girl often called Daughter (Clara Rugaard). The remainder of mankind is extinct, and Mom insists that nothing can survive on the surface. Nevertheless, every thing modifications when a thriller girl (Hilary Swank) bangs on the door…

The Submit (2017)

Within the temper for one thing slightly tougher? Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks star on this brisk, respectable telling of the leaking of the so-called Pentagon Papers in 1971, the nickname for a secret US Division of Protection report masking United States-Vietnam relations from 1945-1967. Steven Spielberg’s newest slice of liberal historical past was made in admitted haste to meet awards-season deadlines and retrospectively hymns good old style print journalism from the angle of the compromised “pretend information” age.

Dunkirk (2017)

A director on the high of his recreation, Christopher Nolan takes on British wartime historical past with this tour-de-force remedy of the miracle of Dunkirk. This totally immersive epic plunges the viewer right into a three-pronged story that unfolds on land, sea and air with the life-and-death ordeals. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Kinds, proving there’s extra to the previous One Route singer than his vocals. What actually makes Dunkirk stand out is it’s all immersive strategy taking you from quiet moments to sweeping set items again to intense emotional interactions.

Darkest Hour (2017)

A near-perfect companion piece to Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s account of the lead-up to the 1940 evacuation not solely fills in among the political background of that now notorious wartime debacle but additionally reclaims Winston Churchill (performed to perfection by Gary Oldman) from the dusty pages of historical past books.

Imply Streets (1973)

Imply Streets is basic gangster fare, and was director Martin Scorsese’s breakthrough movie. Drawing on his upbringing in New York’s Little Italy, the semi-autobiographical story considerations two pals – Charlie (Harvey Keitel), the older of the 2 and a debt-collector for the Mob, and tearaway hoodlum Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), who’s in hock to mortgage sharks and a drain on Charlie’s persistence and fame.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This multi-Oscar-winning basic, tailored from Thomas Harris’s bestseller, was accountable for giving cinematic serial killers a greater picture, thanks to Anthony Hopkins’s enthralling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter. So what if Lecter was an incarcerated cannibal? Jodie Foster performs fledgeling FBI agent Clarice Starling, who’s drawn right into a disturbingly shut relationship with Lecter as she hunts for serial killer “Buffalo Invoice”. Best washed down with a pleasant chianti…

The Principle of All the pieces (2015)

Biopic of Stephen Hawking (performed by an Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne), exploring the famend astrophysicist’s romance with future spouse Jane throughout their time at college within the 1960s and his preliminary analysis with motor neurone illness, which docs believed would lead to his demise inside two years. Undaunted by deteriorating well being, he continued his groundbreaking analysis into the origins of the universe.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Avoiding the chocolate-box visuals that cheapen so many British costume dramas, director Ang Lee brings a refreshing interval realism to Jane Austen’s story of two sisters that enables Emma Thompson’s respectful Oscar-winning script to flourish. The mouthwatering line-up options Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant.

