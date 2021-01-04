50 Cent and NLE Choppa Perform New Theme Song for ‘Energy Book III’

50 Cent has returned to Starz’s “Energy” franchise with a music video for the “Energy Book III: Elevating Kanan” theme tune.

The observe is titled “A part of the Sport,” and the music video, which you’ll watch above, options teaser clips from the upcoming sequence in addition to clips of the artist.

The hip hop and R&B observe was shared by Starz following the season finale of “Energy Book II: Ghost.” The tune additionally options NLE Choppa and backing vocals achieved by Rileyy Lanez. Interspersed all through the video are brief clips teasing what to anticipate from “Elevating Kanan,” in addition to clips of the artists performing the observe round Southside Jamaica Queens, N.Y.

The most recent venture within the “Energy” set of sequence, “Elevating Kanan” will comply with the character of Kanan — a now-dead sequence common that 50 Cent performed within the unique sequence — throughout his earlier years within the Nineteen Nineties. 50 Cent’s return to the franchise with the theme tune for a present devoted to his previous character serves as wink to followers who’ve stored up with every present.

However the actor, rapper and producer has his fingers on extra than simply the opening observe, as he additionally government produces the brand new sequence and supplied a voice-over for a earlier “Elevating Kanan” teaser that was launched final week.

“Energy Book III: Elevating Kanan” is anticipated to premiere in the summertime of 2021. Mekai Curtis takes up the mantle as Kanan, whereas Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Toby Sandeman, Joey Badass and Hailey Kilgore spherical out the remainder of the sequence stars. Quincy Brown, Ade Chike Torbert, Natalee Linez and Annabelle Zasowski play recurring characters within the sequence, which is created and run by Sascha Penn. Alongside Penn, Courtney A. Kemp, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox additionally government produce the upcoming sequence.

Eif Rivera and 50 Cent directed the music video for “A part of the Sport.”