50 Cent Says Jeremih is ‘Doing a Little Higher’

Whereas there’s been no official phrase, based on TMZ and social media posts by 50 Cent and others, singer-rapper Jeremih is in severe situation after being hospitalized with COVID-19. On Sunday night time, 50 tweeted that Jeremih’s situation could also be enhancing.

“Thanks for praying for my boy Jeremih,” 50 wrote on Twitter. “He is responsive in the present day, doing a little higher.”

Regardless of makes an attempt by Selection and a number of different media retailers, reps for Jeremih have given no phrase on his situation or confirmed that he has been hospitalized. Based on TMZ, he is within the ICU unit of a hospital in his hometown of Chicago.

Thanks for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive in the present day, doing a little higher. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J — 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020

After reviews surfaced on Saturday, musicians and celebrities took to Twitter to point out their help for the 33-year-old singer.

Born and raised in Chicago, Jeremih (born Jeremy Felton), 33, signed with Def Jam in 2009 and has launched 4 full-length albums with the label. His most up-to-date was a 2018 collaboration with Ty Dolla Signal referred to as “Mih Ty,” though he has been featured on singles with Ne-Yo and Kito in latest months. 50 Cent appeared on his 2010 observe “Down On Me.”

50 Cent was one of many first to point out help for Jeremih’s restoration, posting a picture of the 2 collectively on Instagram with the caption: “Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is actual. He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Likelihood the Rapper requested his followers to hope for Jeremih on Twitter, writing: “Please when you can take a second to hope for my pal Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s sick proper now. I consider within the therapeutic energy of Jesus so when you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”