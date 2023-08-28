50 Cent Says This About The Expendables 4 Poster:

Even though stars shouldn’t promote their future movies, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson didn’t let that stop him from sharing his own character picture for Expend4bles, or The Expendables 4, as most individuals call it.

Jackson shared the picture, but not to promote the movie. Instead, he did it to complain about the way he looks on the cover.

Jackson is a few of the newer members of The Expendables cast, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t get a cool character picture, does it?

He Even Named Sylvester Stallone And Said That He Thought The Picture Could Have Been Done Better:

It looks like the one that was sent wasn’t up to the rapper’s standards, but it’s clear that he thinks a certain craggy-faced series lead will get a picture that matches his image. Jackson was upset in his post.

50 Cent used Instagram to say what he thought. He made fun of the way the head was placed upon his body upon the picture, saying it made him look disconnected.

He additionally tagged Sylvester Stallone and said that he thought the picture could have been done better. Along with his criticisms, he added hashtags over his own brands of cognac and champagne.

50 Cent’s Post Made People Wonder If What He Did During The SAG-AFTRA Strike Was Overstepping A Line:

50 Cent put “WTF?” as the description. Did all of our money run out? Why does it look like my head doesn’t belong to my body? I’m sure they’ll make Sylvester Stallone look good. SMH.”

50 Cent’s post made people wonder if he was breaking a line by talking about the SAG-AFTRA strike. This made people talk about how his comments could be considered a form of promotion or simply personal press. Still, his feedback shows how much he cares about the movie and what he hopes to see in the end.

50 Cent has worked with Stallone before, in three of the Escape Plan movies and the action movie Den of Thieves. This is the fourth time they have worked together.

He is also well-known for his role in the Starz show Power, which aired from 2014 to 2020 as well as led to several spinoffs.

Since There Was No One To Market The Show, The Price May Have Gone Down A Bit:

When a poster has an abundance of graphics, realism isn’t usually the top priority, and the picture of Jackson holding his gun in front of a drop-in explosion that appears to indicate it smells like sulfur as well as could turn him into a superhero isn’t trying to look real.

This could be a factor why things aren’t going as well as they should for the rapper-turned-actor, or the budget may have slipped a bit because there was no one to sell the movie.

The movie is made in the style of Expendables, and 50 Cent plays Easy Day, the latest addition of the Expendables crew. Megan Fox plays Gina, a CIA spy. The group also includes Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, as well as Levy Tran.

Expendables 4 Also Serves As The First Movie In The Series That Wasn’t Written By Stallone:

At the same time, old favorites such as Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, as well as Sylvester Stallone are coming back to play their old parts. This helps bridge the gap between the new group of fans and the series’ long history.

But Stallone has suggested that this is going to be his last movie as Barney Ross and that Jason Statham will take over the role for future movies. The Expendables 4 also happens to be the first movie in the series that Stallone didn’t write.