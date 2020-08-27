50 Cent Talks ‘Energy,’ Cancel Culture and Kanye’s Election ‘Tampering’

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson doesn’t suppose he will be canceled.

The rapper and tv producer, whose latest undertaking, “Energy E book II: Ghost” premieres on Starz Sept. 6, mentioned throughout Selection‘s Leisure Advertising Summit introduced by Deloitte that he doesn’t care whether or not individuals love him or hate him – so long as they care.

“I’m an entertainer, so to entertain is, I imagine, to impress emotion,” Jackson informed Selection‘s Andrew Wallenstein. “…I don’t imagine I will be canceled. They gotta go to jail to get canceled, they gotta shoot a woman,” he mentioned, probably referencing rapper Tory Lanez’s alleged capturing of Megan Thee Stallion. “You gotta do one thing extraordinarily unhealthy to be canceled, and I feel it’s so unfair to the individuals which can be canceled.”

50 definitely isn’t a stranger to danger, whether or not that be on social media or throughout the leisure trade. When “Energy” first bought picked up by Starz, Jackson was solely making $17,000 per episode as a result of the community was involved it wouldn’t join. However now, with the present having spawned 4 spin-offs and a brand new collection — “Twenty 4 Seven,” starring T.I. — within the works for CBS All Entry, he has really hit his stride.

Though “Energy” was initially focused for a feminine viewers, because the present has grown and developed, so has its demographic.

“The gradual means of the present rising in viewers every year — with totally different advertising campaigns to permit it to develop to a special demographic and an even bigger viewers each time — is, I feel, an enormous contribution to it,” Jackson mentioned. “My core viewers just isn’t going to the nightclub anymore, they’re grown. Mary J. Blige and Methodology Man are in that boat — like, these are my stars. I’m taking a look at them and I’m enthusiastic about music, tradition and artwork… to have the ability to have them take part and be part of it now could be virtually a dream sequence.”

And, with “Energy E book II: Ghost” centering round college-aged Tariq St. Patrick, 50 believes his viewers will develop into even youthful. Nonetheless, he believes a lot of the customers of his content material truly hail from center America, versus massive cities.

“It’s thrilling for them to know what’s happening within the cities and perceive the slang and perceive all the things else about our tradition,” he mentioned, contending that individuals are curious about these with extra broken backgrounds than they’ve grown up with.

“Hip-hop tradition loves issues which can be broken. It loves people who find themselves already damaged from the expertise,” he mentioned. “Even whenever you have a look at Cardi B, whenever you have a look at the brand new artists, they arrive from tough backgrounds, like actually tough, and that is why they are saying the shock worth goes over fairly properly.”

Talking of shock worth, Jackson mentioned he feels cancel tradition is unfair, citing its largest goal as heterosexual males.

“If you happen to say one thing about somebody who chooses one thing totally different, there’s organizations set as much as begin sending issues round to get signatures and stuff. And inform me this, as a heterosexual male, who’s going to ship issues round to get signatures based mostly in your failures? There’s nobody. There’s no group,” Jackson mentioned. “Sure demographics have been conditioned as a result of they’ve been taken benefit of within the earliest levels. As soon as inferior, now they’re superior as a result of we now have no group. The largest goal is heterosexual males normally.”

As a substitute, Jackson thinks that America ought to set its sights on fixing poverty and the homelessness disaster by redistributing wealth.

“The highest guys, the main shareholders, the foremost companies round right here, in case you took 10% of what they’ve, it wouldn’t change 1% of something that goes on of their lives. There would nonetheless be the identical life-style, their complete life. Proper?” 50 mentioned. “We wouldn’t also have a homeless situation. That is what the battle is about, the entire main situation… is between Democrats and Republicans.”

Although 50 mentioned he tries to not get too political, he shared some ideas about this yr’s election, particularly regarding Kanye West’s involvement.

“You see Kanye and the issues that he’s doing, I ponder if Trump just isn’t re-elected, does he go to jail for tampering with an election?” 50 mentioned. “One of many weaker factors for Trump could be the Black vote. So to have Kanye are available in, any person goes to vote for him and it’s most likely somebody who isn’t going to vote for Trump… It simply creates noise. There’s a respectable try at successful the election simply by being in it, and I don’t know to whose profit it’s. I do know it means nothing when Trump wins once more.”

Watch the total dialog above.