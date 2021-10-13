50 cops transferred in Punjab, senior IPS is maximum concerned, see complete record right here

50 Punjab Law enforcement officials transferred posted Information: In Punjab, 50 cops had been transferred and posted. This record of transfer-posting of IPS and state administrative cops has been launched on Wednesday overdue night time. ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar has been given the duty of Director Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, who can be posted in Chandigarh. Amritsar IGP Border Vary SPS Parmar has been appointed as IGP of Ludhiana Vary.Additionally Learn – Cyber ​​Cellular of Mumbai Police summons CBI Director, that is the case

After the removing of Amarinder Singh from the publish of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi was once given the duty of the state. That is the most important reshuffle within the police division since then. Allow us to tell that the displeasure with the birthday party of Congress State President Navjot Singh was once instructed in regards to the new duty of a few cops within the state.