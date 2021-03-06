’50 States of Music’ Site Asserts Music’s Stronghold in U.S. Economy

Detailing music’s pulse all through the nation, the brand new web site “50 States of Music” certifies the trade’s cultural and financial impression on the United States, gathering regional figures on every part from how a lot music contributes to every state’s GDP to what number of songwriters, royalty recipients and stay venues there are in each state.

“Music is in every single place and at all times with us in a 24/7 world that grows extra digital every single day,” the “50 States of Music” web site introduction says. “And it’s in each stat — creating jobs, sustaining communities and boosting native economies from coast to coast.” Go to the web site right here.

Put collectively by Hardin Bourke Leisure, the collaborative effort contains figures offered by the American Affiliation of Impartial Music, ASCAP, BMI, International Music Rights, the Nationwide Impartial Venues Affiliation, the Nationwide Music Publishers Affiliation, the Recording Trade Affiliation of America, SAG-AFTRA, SESAC and SoundExchange.

In sum, the music trade contributes $170 billion to the U.S.’s economic system. It helps 2.47 million jobs, 1.45 million songwriters and over 230,000 music institutions. “50 States of Music” proves music’s worth simply because the nation hits its one-year pandemic mark.

Over 430,000 jobs and 70,000 music institutions are in California alone, house to the trade’s Los Angeles epicenter. Nonetheless, the web site makes it clear that music is vital to all states’ functioning economic system. For instance, it contributes $1.6 billion in financial output to Arizona. Even a much less populous state like South Dakota has music bringing in over $250 million to the state GDP, with Delaware benefitting from music to the tune of $165.5 million.

In December, Pollstar reported that the worldwide stay occasions trade misplaced $30 billion in 2020 because of this of COVID-19. It took Congress till the top of 2020 to direct reduction to impartial music venues by way of the Save Our Levels act

Not too long ago, a quantity of main live-event leisure organizations formally supplied President Joe Biden their venues, employees and experience for the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

“These organizations can design, ship, and handle the infrastructure in addition to the folks wanted to employees them. We’ve got been closed for almost one full yr to guard public well being,” the orgs’ letter mentioned. “Please allow us to now go to work to guard public well being. We share your purpose to get America again to work, college and in gathering locations of all types rapidly and safely.”