50-year-old woman like Nirbhaya, she did gang rape, then this shameful act

new Delhi: After the Hathras incident in UP, now a case of rape is reported from Badaun. A 50-year-old Anganwadi sahayika who went to worship here has been murdered after a gang-rape. Not only this, all the limits of cruelty were also crossed. According to the postmortem report, there has been a case of inserting a rod or something similar in the woman's private parts. Please tell that something similar was done with Nirbhaya in Delhi gangrape. At the same time, Badaun's woman's left rib, left leg and left lung have also been harmed by weighty blows.

The woman died due to excessive bleeding and shock. In this regard, the victim's family pleaded with the police for justice, after which the police have registered a case of gangrape and murder against the accused Mahant, one of his disciples and the driver. Let us know that all these absconders are going on at the moment. Please tell that this case is related to Ughaiti police station area of ​​Badaun. Here women used to go daily to worship in the nearest temple. Even on Sunday, she reached the temple to worship. But in the meantime, the body of the woman was thrown outside her house from Mahanta's Bolero.

Postmortem of the body was done after the incident, it was found that there was serious injury to the private parts of the woman, due to which a lot of blood was also bleeding. According to the postmortem report, an iron rod was forcefully inserted into the woman's private part. The incident of rape has been confirmed only by this postmortem report. Please tell that a case has been registered by the police and the accused are being searched.