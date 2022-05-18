505 Games Top 3 Announcements: Survival, RPG, and Action for PC and Consoles

The publisher has presented new video games, in addition to showing content from Eiyuden Chronicle.

the editor 505 Games It has allowed us to enjoy a brief preview of some of the video games that are about to arrive on PC and consoles in the coming months in a digital event starring three very different proposals from each other that we are talking about in this special, without forgetting either action rpg Eiyuden Chronicle: Risingwhich has also had a few minutes of prominence in the event.

If you want to know more about this latest title, don’t hesitate to consult our review of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a prequel to the long-awaited JRPG developed by some of the creators behind the legendary Suikoden, which long ago enjoyed a successful Kickstarter campaign. Below we leave you with the three main protagonists of the 505 Games digital event with their respective trailers.

There are first person survival adventures for all tastes: in science fiction worlds, under the sea or the depths of the earth, in bygone times such as the Middle Ages or on lost islands with cannibals in between. Are you passionate about the genre? Is there none left behind on the way? Then you are interested in Among the Trolls, an action adventure that proposes us to explore and survive in a strange forest in finland, where, as its name suggests, we will find Trolls and other references typical of Finnish folklore. As in other games of the style, we will need to find resources to make tools and weapons, food that we will then have to cook to avoid suffering from diseases, and also magical elements closely linked to the culture and mythology of the country. Announced for PC, Among the Trolls is scheduled to be released as Early Access a lo largo de 2022.

RPG experiences blend beautifully with glorious pasts, and Stray Blade invites us to explore Acrea to battle dangerous beasts and delve into the ruins of a mysterious civilization. After finding (and dying) in this place, our protagonist generates an unbreakable connection with the land, which will be the starting point of an adventure that, in addition to presenting various dangers and challenges, highlights the passage of time. Because, although Acrea proposes a rather usual route in the video game, it will also present a world full of changes linked to our victories and deaths. The Point Blanck Games title is scheduled for release sometime in 2023 on Xbox Series, PS5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games.

Developed by the creators of the remarkable Mutant Year Zero, this action, role-playing and strategy game takes us to a post-apocalyptic future -of course- full of dangers. In the skin of the young Elvis, together with his robotic “older brother”, we will have to combine his unique weapons and abilities to defeat enemies in a series of turn-based combats that combine RPG and strategy; all seasoned by a powerful staging. Miasma Chronicles has been seen with a cinematic trailer, without going into details about its release date.

