505 Games will be at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 and these are the games it will show

The Italian publisher will not miss the appointment with titles like Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes or Serial Cleaners.

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 is getting closer, and with it will come a multitude of broadcasts from some of the main players in the video game industry, as well as news of titles that are yet to hit the market. 505 Games He did not want to miss this year’s edition, which will combine a physical and a digital event.

Will rebroadcast an event on the 16th of SeptemberThe Italian publisher has announced through an official website especially dedicated to the event that will broadcast a direct on September 16 at 11:00 (in the Spanish peninsular time) and, in addition, it has advanced the list of games that we will see, in the absence of any surprises being announced.

Among those chosen we find proposals such as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the new Japanese RPG adventure developed by the creators of Suikoden, Serial Cleaners, the sequel to the flashy Serial Cleaner, or Stray Blade, a light-hearted hack and slash with strong RPG elements. Here is the complete list of confirmed so far.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes



Serial Cleaners



Miasma Chronicles



Gunfire Reborn



Stray Blade



Assetto Corsa Competition



Rogue Spirit



snowballs



New game from the hand of Hook



Other Japanese companies have also announced their presence at this edition of the Tokyo Game Show. They will be protagonists of the industry as Capcomwhich will have several retransmissions, Square Enixwhich will bring a multitude of games to the event, or Bandai Namcowhich stands out for its titles focused on well-known anime.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Tokyo Game Show 2022, 505 Games, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Stray Blade y Serial Cleaners.