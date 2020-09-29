51, 600 people challaned, Rs 2.53 crore recovered in Delhi for violation of rules

new Delhi: In Delhi, challans of more than 51,600 people have been cut so far for violation of Corona rules. From June 13, the amount of the total cost of challan for Kovid 19 security rules and during this period is about Rs 2.53 crore. Because according to data shared by the authorities, the violation began on 13 June. Of this, from September 2 to September 20, Rs 1.19 crore was collected in the last eight days. Officials said that the government deployed more than 180 teams in 11 districts of the city against those who violated Kovid’s rules. Also Read – Driving license and RC retention tension! Rules changing from October 1, know everything

Data shared by the Department of Revenue shows that from June 13 to September 17, a total of 182 teams in 11 districts prosecuted a total of 27,678 people for various violations under five categories – not wearing facemasks, adhering to social distancing. Challans were cut for not doing, spitting in public, big ceremonies in public places and consuming alcohol or tobacco etc.

A separate data set shared by the department has revealed that the government has expedited the challan from September 20. Because on September 20 and 27, the government issued 23,925 invoices, out of which 22,570 have been cut for not wearing masks and 1,050 for not following social distancing. A total of Rs 1.19 crore has been recovered in the fine. At the same time, the state has received 2.53 crore rupees in terms of total recovery and revenue benefits.