51Okay Confirms 2PM’s Taecyeon Is In A Relationship

2PM’s Taecyeon is in a relationship!
On June 23, Xportsnews reported that Taecyeon is at present in a relationship with a non-celebrity. The report claimed that that they had lately been noticed having fun with a date collectively at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.
In response to the reviews, a supply from his company 51Okay acknowledged, “It’s true that Taecyeon is at present in a relationship with a non-celebrity.” When requested for extra particulars, they acknowledged, “We’re cautious to say something as that is his private privateness and his girlfriend just isn’t a celeb.”
Taecyeon appeared within the MBC drama “The Sport: In the direction of Zero” earlier this 12 months and is at present engaged on the movie “Hansan” (working title).
Prime Picture Credit: Xportsnews.
