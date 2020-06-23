General News

51Okay Confirms 2PM’s Taecyeon Is In A Relationship

June 23, 2020
1 Min Read

2PM’s Taecyeon is in a relationship!

On June 23, Xportsnews reported that Taecyeon is at present in a relationship with a non-celebrity. The report claimed that that they had lately been noticed having fun with a date collectively at a ranch in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.

In response to the reviews, a supply from his company 51Okay acknowledged, “It’s true that Taecyeon is at present in a relationship with a non-celebrity.” When requested for extra particulars, they acknowledged, “We’re cautious to say something as that is his private privateness and his girlfriend just isn’t a celeb.”

Taecyeon appeared within the MBC drama “The Sport: In the direction of Zero” earlier this 12 months and is at present engaged on the movie “Hansan” (working title).

Supply (1) (2)

Prime Picture Credit: Xportsnews.

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment