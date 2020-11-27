52 employees of Indore Bench of MP High Court get infected with Coronavirus

Indore: In the rapid antigen test conducted by the Health Department in the last five days, 52 employees of Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court have been confirmed to be infected with Corona virus. Most of these 35 employees came in the epidemic on Friday. Also Read – WHO’s big statement- Wuhan city of China is not a source of Coronavirus

Please tell that till March 24, November 26, in Indore district with a population of about 35 lakh, a total of 40,522 patients of Corona have been found, out of which 749 have died.

This information was given by Anil Dongre, in-charge of the screening team set up by the Health Department for prevention of Kovid-19. “Rapid antigen tests conducted in the High Court premises were found to be infected on Monday, three on Tuesday, nine on Wednesday and 35 on Friday,” he said. Dongre clarified that none of the High Court was among these infected

The judge is not involved.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Rathore, vice-president of the High Court Advocates Association, said that judicial work should be postponed for the next seven days in the court premises to prevent Kovid-19 infection. He told, “However, in the Indore bench of the High Court, most of the cases are being heard through video conferences for a long time, in which judges and lawyers are attending from their homes or offices. But for the convenience of the lawyers, separate video conference rooms have also been set up in the High Court premises from where they are lobbying during the hearing. ”

Rathore demanded that the Health Department should also investigate Kovid-19 for all those lawyers who had gone to the High Court premises in the past due to their professional needs.

Tell us that Indore is the most affected district of Kovid-19 in the state. According to official information, a total of 40,522 patients of epidemics have been found in the district with a population of about 35 lakh from March 24 to November 26. Of these, 749 patients have died.