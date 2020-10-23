52-year-old tradition of serving food in Parliament ends, railway will no longer run canteen

Railway: Northern Railway will no longer run the Parliament canteen, because on 15 November, the responsibility of the canteen of the Parliament complex will be handed over to ITDC. With this, his 52-year-old heritage of serving food to the members of Parliament and those coming into the premises of this supreme establishment of the country will also come to an end. Please tell that Northern Railway was serving food in the canteen of Parliament since 1968. Also Read – GOOD NEWS: Railway employees got bat-bat before festivals, will get so much bonus

Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote a letter Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: No more food in trains? Know what is the plan of the railway

In this regard, a letter has been written to the Northern Railway on behalf of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and in this letter, Northern Railway has been ordered to surrender the responsibility of the canteen to the Tourism Development Corporation of India (ITDC) by November 15. Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railway: 40 special trains will be run on these routes before the festivals, these routes will be operated

Let me tell you that ITDC is the tourism wing of the central government, which runs the Luxury Five Star Ashoka Hotel Group. In the letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Northern Railway has been asked to transfer from Parliament House Estate, along with computers, printers etc. electronic equipment given by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and furniture and other equipment given by CPWD to ITDC. .

ITDC officials say that the speaker has specifically directed to pay attention to such food, which does not discriminate between the common man and specific people.

The decision of the Lok Sabha speaker is

The process of finding a new vendor for the Parliament canteen was started in July this year when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and ITDC officials on the issue.

Normally, a joint committee on food management is decided on catering in the parliamentary premises, but the food committee has not yet been set up in the 17th Lok Sabha. In such a situation, the speaker has decided to serve the best quality food in the canteen and eliminate the subsidy on it.