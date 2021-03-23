52nd NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Winners List (Updating)

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards kicked off Monday with its non-televised ceremony, which was offered nearly because of the ongoing pandemic.

President Barack Obama’s bestselling memoir “A Promised Land” was among the many winners throughout Monday night time’s webcast, incomes the excellent literary work nonfiction prize.

ESPN & Netflix’s “The Final Dance,” which centered Michael Jordan and the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls, picked up the excellent documentary, tv sequence or particular class prize. “John Lewis: Good Bother” earned the award for excellent documentary movie.

Monday’s award ceremony additionally included acknowledgement particular honorees Madison Potts (who earned the youth activist of the yr) award and Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony (acknowledged as activist of the yr).

The non-televised honors might be offered on the Image Awards’ web site day by day by means of Friday, hosted by Nischelle Turner of “Leisure Tonight.” Audiences can watch by visiting naacpimageawards.web and by clicking “Be a part of The Digital Expertise Now.”

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards will air dwell on BET on Saturday, March twenty seventh, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT. The ceremony might be simulcast throughout ViacomCBS Networks together with CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV, MTV2, and LOGO.

The winners revealed throughout Monday’s ceremony embody:

Excellent Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Excellent Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

Excellent Literary Work – Debut Creator

“We’re Higher Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Excellent Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Useless Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Excellent Literary Work – Educational

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Excellent Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Excellent Literary Work – Youngsters

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Lifetime of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Excellent Literary Work – Youth/Teenagers

“Earlier than the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

Excellent Directing in a Documentary (Tv or Movement Image)

Keith McQuirter – “By No matter Means Mandatory: The Occasions of Godfather of Harlem”

Excellent Writing in a Documentary (Tv or Movement Image)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

Excellent Documentary (Movie)

“John Lewis: Good Bother”

Excellent Documentary (Tv – Collection or Particular)

“The Final Dance”

Particular Award – Youth Activist of the 12 months

Madison Potts

Particular Award – Activist of the 12 months

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony