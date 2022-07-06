53 rooms, a wonderful view of the Mediterranean and a technological luxury that caused a stir: this is Messi’s hotel in Ibiza

@MiM Ibiza Es Vive

Lionel Messi began this Tuesday with the preseason of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after a month of vacation. La Pulga joined Leandro Paredes and was already under the leadership of the new DT Christophe Galtier, replacing the dismissed Mauricio Pochettino. The captain of the Argentine national team arrived at training in the Camp des Loges, on the outskirts of the French capital, despite the fact that he had permission until July 11. Messi’s return took place on the same day that the club made the departure of Mauricio Pochettino from Santa Fe official and an hour later presented Galtier as his replacement.

Messi, who turned 35 on June 24 last, he trained in the gym with Leandro Paredes (Mauro Icardi appeared on Monday), the Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos and the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who also decided to return earlier than planned. Already on the agenda is the first friendly, which will be on Friday July 15 at Camp des Loges against US Quevilly-Rouen Métrople, a team from Ligue 2. The official tour of Japan will begin five days later with Kawasaki, the first of the friendlies against local teams. On the 23rd they will face Urawa and on the 25th they will close against G-Osaka. The official debut will be on July 31 in the French Super Cup final against Nantes in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Messi returned to train with PSG

After a few days in which he rested in his native Rosario, Lionel Messi enjoyed the paradisiacal beaches of Ibiza accompanied by family and friends. Along with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, the Argentine captain was shown next to a yacht valued at 8,600 pounds (9,860 euros) per day called Shalimar II, which also has so-called “water toys”, such as the Tender Williams turbojet 3.25 (small boat ), a Seabob F5S jet ski and a Jet Surf. The yacht is available for charter throughout the year from her home port of Marina Ibiza, with the opportunity to sail to Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca.

Although he was in “La Isla Bonita”, as Anto baptized it, The Messi family also stayed in one of the luxurious complexes of its hotel chain: the MiM Ibiza Es Vivé. The establishment is located meters from the beach and the sea of ​​the Spanish island and has great luxury. The Majestic i Messi (MiM) company, in charge of some of the Argentine star’s investments, acquired this square on the Mediterranean coast in 2014.

@MiM Ibiza Es Vive

“A boutique hotel renovated in 2014 under the supervision of renowned British decorator Sean Cochrane, this establishment is a benchmark as ‘the funkiest hotel in Ibiza’. Close to the center of the city of Ibiza, close to Playa d’en Bossa and the most famous nightclubs, as soon as you arrive an impressive swimming pool surrounded by palm trees welcomes you. The Art Deco decoration can be seen in its attractive lobby, as well as in the lines and colors of this building. Its facilities include a restaurant with Mediterranean and international cuisine, a lively nightly cocktail bar, a panoramic lounge-style terrace bar with a DJ, as well as a health and wellness center including a gym”details on its website. He is alive it has 53 rooms starting at 400 euros ($410) per night. In addition, it has a modern decor, spa and gymamong other amenities such as a swimming pool and a wonderful view of the Mediterranean.

Every summer in Europe, Lionel Messi chooses this complex to enjoy a few days off with his family and those of his former teammates at Barcelona, ​​Luis Suárez and Cesc Fábregas. Paradoxically, MiM became a company that competes with Cristiano Ronaldo. Pestana CR7 is the one that belongs to the Portuguese and had announced its intentions to disembark in Ibiza. Moreover, Figueretas, the area in which the Argentine invested, was one of those targeted by the Lusitanian, along with Santa Eulalia, Platja d’en Bossa.

The technological luxury that Messi implemented in this hotel is all the rage in Europe

@hotelmimibiza

The COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed hotel operations around the world, but Messi He took advantage of this time to fine-tune his buildings and give them a touch of distinction, as he usually does on the playing field. The most outstanding renovation of its hotels was that its pools have a constellation effectthat is, thanks to special lights, whoever observes the water at night will feel that they are actually looking at a starry sky.

But not only that, but those who dive into the waters of the MIM Ibiza pool will be able to enjoy the music of an underwater DJ, thanks to the installation of a new technology that allows sounds to be heard underwater. “In water, sound travels much faster than in air, so you don’t just hear it with your ears, but also through your bones,” Joel Cahen, founder of Wet Sounds, one of the companies, explained in 2016. behind this new advance, and that already at that time promised to extend this experience to hotel chains in the future. At the same time, el US Green Building Council has awarded the buildings with the LEED seal, which recognizes it as sustainable, within the framework of the search to reduce pollution to fight global warming. So that the MIM Ibiza entered the Gold category.

THE BEST PHOTOS OF MIM IBIZA ES VIVÉ BY LIONEL MESSI

@hotelmimibiza

@hotelmimibiza

@hotelmimibiza

@hotelmimibiza

@hotelmimibiza

@hotelmimibiza

KEEP READING:

How is Messi’s hotel chain that expands throughout Europe and will open two new establishments this year

Antonela Roccuzzo’s photo album during her vacation in Ibiza with Lionel Messi

The blooper of a young woman when meeting Lionel Messi in Ibiza that went viral

The romantic gestures of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, relaxed on the luxurious yacht they rent in Ibiza

Messi’s permission and his exotic mesh that showed a suggestive tattoo: the viral photo that Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded