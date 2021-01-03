54 years widow girlfriend, 42 years married lover, will tell their amazing love story to you, know

Madhya Pradesh News: In Bhopal, an amazing story of amazing love has come out, which is exactly like the script of Bollywood film. A 54-year-old widowed girlfriend and 42-year-old married lover have many angles in this love story. The woman broke all limits to find her love. The woman says that all she needs is her love, besides all the things of this world are meaningless for her. You will also be surprised to hear the amazing story of this amazing love…. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj’s big announcement amid farmer movement, to put 1600 crore in farmers’ account

In Bhopal (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh, a 54-year-old widow (Widow) woman fell in love with a married man 12 years younger than her. Both the beloved girlfriend vowed to live and die together and their love deepened so much that both of them are not willing to live apart at any cost. But the villain between them became a wall between the love of both the wife of Panemi and the whole family with her.

Both of their families started opposing it, calling this love relationship as illegitimate. After this, the minor daughter of the lover reached the family court of Bhopal after complaining about his father and his girlfriend. After this, a counselor named Sarita Rajani made a settlement between the family.

Family court counselor Sarita Rajani said that the widowed woman and her lover work together in a government office. The two have a long-standing love affair. Because of which there was a fight every day between the man’s wife and him. Due to this, the person’s minor daughter approached us in the family court.

Sarita Rajani told that the man and his wife were married 17 years ago. They also have 2 daughters. But in the meantime, the man fell in love with another woman working in his office. The man and his girlfriend wanted to be together but his wife was not ready for this.

After which the widowed woman offered to give money to her wife to get her lover. Then the man’s wife also said yes to the future of her daughters. After this, the widowed woman gave all her property in the name of her lover’s wife and acquired his love.