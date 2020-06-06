55 film questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Whereas lockdown restrictions have began to raise, we’re nonetheless restricted with regards to how we will meet and socialise.

However by no means concern, RadioTimes.com has you lined for all these Zoom pub quizzes.

We’ve put within the laborious graft for you and gathered a listing of 55 stellar film quiz questions and answers so that you don’t must raise a finger.

So, with out additional ado, right here’s all the pieces you want for the proper film quiz.

Questions

What yr was the primary Toy Story film launched in cinemas? Who directed Titanic, Avatar and The Terminator? Which three movies make up what is called the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy? Who directed Parasite – the primary foreign-language film to win the Academy Award for Finest Image? Which Oscar-winning actress is the voice of Helen Parr (Elastigirl) in The Incredibles? Identify the 2015 film spinoff to the Rocky sequence starring Michael B. Jordan. Meryl Streep received a Finest Actress BAFTA for which 2011 political drama? BD Wong voices Captain Li Shang within the animated musical Mulan, however which 70’s teen heartthrob supplied the character’s singing voice? Which actor broke two toes while filming The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers? Identify the three motion pictures wherein Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred collectively. What’s the highest-grossing field workplace film of all time? Russell Crowe turned down the position of which character in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy? What number of movies have Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in collectively? Identify the film which boasts the well-known line: “You possibly can’t deal with the reality!” What’s the first phrase spoken in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again? Who has received essentially the most Oscars for appearing within the historical past of the Academy Awards? Which 1995 submarine drama featured uncredited extra dialogue courtesy of Quentin Tarantino? Who performed the lead position within the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider? Who was the director of 1996 motion thriller The Rock? What’s the identify of Tom Hanks’ directorial debut which charts the rise and fall of a one-hit-wonder band within the 1960s? In 1994 romcom 4 Weddings and a Funeral, whose funeral does the group attend? Who performs the titular position in 2018 superhero film Black Panther? Which US comic wrote and directed Get Out and Us? What’s the identify of Wes Anderson’s upcoming comedy-drama starring Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet? What’s the identify of the second James Bond film? What’s the identify of the spell utilized by Ron and Hermoine in Harry Potter and the Thinker’s Stone to make their feathers fly? What occurs to Chihiro’s dad and mom within the 2001 Japanese film Spirited Away? In ‘90s romcom Clueless, who performs Josh Lucas – Cher Horowitz’s ex-step-brother? What number of Academy Awards has Leonardo DiCaprio received? Which actor received his massive break enjoying a lonely schoolboy in About A Boy? For which film did Sandra Bullock win her Oscar? Cool Runnings is the story of which nation coming into a bobsleigh workforce into the Winter Olympics? ‘Frankly my pricey, I don’t give a rattling’ is an iconic line from which basic film? Emma Thompson made the nation cry in Love Really – she thought her husband had purchased her a necklace, however as an alternative she acquired an album by which artist? Who changed Richard Harris as Dumbledore within the Harry Potter movies? What does Tom Hanks examine life to in Forest Gump? Which film options an iconic dance scene between Uma Thurman and John Travolta? During which Austin Powers film does Beyoncé make her film debut? Who does Will Ferrell play in Anchorman? In Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which Star Wars character will get a namecheck? What’s the identify of Humphrey Bogart’s character in Casablanca? Who’s Alan Smithee? What was Orlando Bloom’s first film position? Which Shakespearean actor directed the primary Thor film? What number of movies have Al Pacino and Robert De Niro starred in collectively? The Magnificent Seven is a remake of which iconic Japanese film? What are the names of the twins performed by Lindsay Lohan within the 1998 film The Mum or dad Entice? Which Alfred Hitchcock film starred Grace Kelly as Lisa Carol Fremont? Who grew to become the primary girl to win a Finest Director Oscar in 2010? Who starred as Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s biopic First Man? What’s the identify of the accident-prone ant who’s the primary character in A Bug’s Life? Within the Coen Brothers film The Large Lebowski – what cocktail is the favorite of The Dude? What Italian phrase is used to indicate the style of horror and thriller movies made by administrators together with Dario Argento? The Imitation Sport is a biopic based mostly on which twentieth century determine? Which track is used to soundtrack a well-known scene of an ear being lower off in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Canine?

Answers