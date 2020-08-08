55 Hours Weekend lockdown in UP: lockdown will remain for two days, know before you go out

Weekend lockdown in UP: The havoc of corona virus is increasing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh these days. Corona cases have increased rapidly in the last 20 days. The state’s Yogi government has implemented the Weekend Lockdown across the state till 31 August to prevent infection. However, the public is also exempted with some concessions. The weekend lockdown will be of 55 hours (55 Hours Weekend lockdown) which will start from 10 am on Friday night and will continue till 5 am on Monday morning. Also Read – Wooden bicycle made in lockdown, people like to come …

During the lockdown implemented from last night, all the shops and offices will now be completely closed in the state, but there is no restriction on essential services. During lockdown, maximum sanitation work will be focused on preventing the spread of infection. Also Read – MP Lockdown: Two-day weekend lockdown changes in MP, night curfew continues

Weekend lockdown in UP latest news and new guidelines Also Read – Alert: Suicide cases in this state doubled in three months of lockdown …

During lockdown, traffic services will once again be completely closed for two days. Trains will run. With this, the rest of the market will be completely closed, leaving essential services. Now from Saturday to Monday, the Haat, Bazaar, Galla Mandi, commercial establishments set up in urban and rural areas will be closed. The government has fixed their opening period from 9 am to 9 pm between the remaining days i.e. Monday to Friday.

During this period all major construction works such as expressways, big bridges and roads, major construction of Public Works Department, government buildings and private projects will continue. International and domestic air services will continue uninterrupted and there will be no restriction on the movement of passengers from airports to their destinations. There will be no restriction on the movement of cargo vehicles during lockdown.

Industrial factories will be open in rural areas. Will work with social distancing. Except industrial factories which are constantly running in urban areas, everything else will be closed. During this period, the offices related to essential services will remain free from these restrictions. Only the identity card of the employees of these services will be treated as duty pass and will not be stopped.