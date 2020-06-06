55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz (up to date)

As all of us flip to digital pub quizzes to maintain ourselves entertained in lockdown, the hours spent researching questions shortly mount up.

Fortunately, RadioTimes.com has you coated. We’ve put collectively an inventory of 55 TV quiz questions and answers, starting from simple to downright devilish, prepared to fit straight into your Zoom, Google Hangouts, Home Occasion or Skype quiz.

From soaps to Strictly, Stranger Issues to Love Island, there’s a little bit of one thing for everybody.

So learn on, copy and paste and benefit from the legwork which has been performed particularly for you.

You can too try out movie pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz. Plus there’s a load specialist quizzes out there as a part of our bumper normal data pub quiz.

TV quiz Questions

Which lady group carried out throughout the opening minutes of Channel 5’s launch in 1997 within the UK? In what yr did Coronation Road first air on ITV? What number of episodes of Recreation of Thrones are there? What’s the highest-rated TV sequence on the IMDB High 250 TV sequence listing? Which British TV present recorded the biggest viewers for a single episode with over 30 million viewers? The place is Strictly Come Dancing filmed? In what yr did long-running kids’s programme Blue Peter first broadcast within the UK? Who performed Rodney Trotter in Solely Fools and Horses? Which actor portrayed Inspector Morse? Title the creators of Stranger Issues What’s the pub known as in Channel four cleaning soap Hollyoaks? Who grew to become the primary feminine presenter of Query Time in 2019? For what’s Nancy Cartwright greatest recognized? What’s the title of Rene’s spouse in ‘Allo ‘Allo? Who does the voiceover on Love Island? By which fictional city is Netflix present Stranger Issues primarily set? What’s the capital of Westeros in Recreation of Thrones? What’s the title of the jail within the well-liked BBC sitcom Porridge starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the first set for the 1960s TV present The Prisoner? Which TV theme begins with the phrases: “ we belong collectively…” Which critically acclaimed US TV drama was set across the fictional Sterling Cooper promoting company in New York? By which fictional city was the sitcom Dad’s Military set? Which comic and actor performs Alan Partridge? By which metropolis do Ross and Rachel get married in Pals? Which UK present is the world’s longest information and present affairs TV programme? The next have all offered which TV present? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragons’ Den? In 1995, greater than 22 million individuals tuned right into a particular BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist carried out the interview? What color is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the primary full programme to be proven on Channel four on the afternoon of its launch in 1982? Who offered TV quiz Blockbusters between 1983 and 1995? Which member of The Beatles narrated the primary sequence of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV? Who performs Eleven in Stranger Issues? Who co-created hit US sitcom Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld? Pals led to Could 2004 after what number of seasons? What’s the predominant pub known as in Peaky Blinders the place the Shelby’s meet? Lengthy-running ITV police drama The Invoice was set by which fictional suburb? Who performed Alf Garnett in Until Loss of life Us Do Half? Title the comedy duo who starred in anarchic hit Backside Who performed Queen Elizabeth II within the first two seasons of The Crown? Which TV present options Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones? Ant and Dec first labored collectively on which kids’s TV drama? Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt labored collectively on which US comedy sequence? Which leisure present featured the phrase, ‘Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…’? Which US comedy actress created the Netflix present, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Which Chilly Toes character died in a shock automobile crash? Title Casualty’s longest-serving character. What’s the title of Miranda Hart’s greatest pal in her hit sitcom? Which singing competitors was the primary to function Simon Cowell as a decide? Which of those actors has not appeared in The Vicar of Dibley: Emilia Fox, Keeley Hawes, Peter Capaldi Within the TV present Hustle, who performed lead character Mickey “Bricks” Stone? Cop drama Life on Mars is called after a tune by which musician? In sci-fi sequence Black Mirror, which tune usually seems in several tales? Who had been the unique presenters of High Gear when it launched in 2002? In what yr was the Impartial Tv community, later referred to as ITV, launched?

TV quiz answers