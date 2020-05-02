55 TV quiz questions and answers for your home pub quiz

If you happen to love quizzing. Now could be the time to get taking part in because the web is alive with Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts and Home Occasion quizzes designed to maintain us occupied and take a look at our gray matter.

However what do you do when you must host? It’s not as straightforward as you suppose to provide you with a cracking quiz that may take a look at individuals with out being too tough and have sufficient breadth and depth to enchantment to everybody.

By no means concern, RadioTimes.com is right here with 50 TV questions and answers that we’re more than pleased for you to make use of for your subsequent quiz session!

And when you’re completed, why not strive our TV pub quiz, movie pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for dimension? Plus there’s many, many extra pub quizzes accessible as a part of our bumper basic data pub quiz.

Let’s get quizzing!

TV quiz Questions

What’s Postman Pat’s surname? In what 12 months did Channel 5 launch within the UK? Of what’s the sci-fi present Torchwood an anagram? Which present is Frasier a spin-off from? What was the identify of the tower block the place Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Solely Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson performs a therapist wherein hit Netflix present? What’s the identify of the fictional borough of Melbourne the place Australian cleaning soap Neighbours is about? EastEnders started broadcasting on BBC1 wherein 12 months? Who’s the longest serving presenter of the BBC youngsters’s present Blue Peter? What’s the identify of Mackenzie Criminal’s character in sitcom The Workplace? What’s the pub referred to as in Channel cleaning soap Hollyoaks? Who turned the primary feminine presenter of Query Time in 2019? For what’s Nancy Cartwright finest identified? What’s the identify of Rene’s spouse in ‘Allo ‘Allo? Who does the voiceover on Love Island? Through which fictional city is Netflix present Stranger Issues primarily set? What’s the capital of Westeros in Sport of Thrones? What’s the identify of the jail within the common BBC sitcom Porridge starring Ronnie Barker? Which well-known Welsh village was the first set for the 1960s TV present The Prisoner? Which TV theme begins with the phrases: “You already know we belong collectively…” Which critically acclaimed US TV drama was set across the fictional Sterling Cooper promoting company in New York? Through which fictional city was the sitcom Dad’s Military set? Which comic and actor performs Alan Partridge? Through which metropolis do Ross and Rachel get married in Mates? Which UK present is the world’s longest information and present affairs TV programme? The next have all offered which TV present? Bruce Forsyth, Larry Grayson, Jim Davidson and Mel & Sue (Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins) Who presents Dragons’ Den? In 1995, greater than 22 million individuals tuned right into a particular BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana. Which journalist performed the interview? What color is Thunderbird 2 piloted by Virgil Tracy in Thunderbirds? What was the primary full programme to be proven on Channel four on the afternoon of its launch in 1982? Who offered TV quiz Blockbusters between 1983 and 1995? Which member of The Beatles narrated the primary sequence of Thomas the Tank Engine on TV? Who performs Eleven in Stranger Issues? Who co-created hit US sitcom Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld? Mates resulted in Could 2004 after what number of seasons? What’s the most important pub referred to as in Peaky Blinders the place the Shelby’s meet? Lengthy-running ITV police drama The Invoice was set wherein fictional suburb? Who performed Alf Garnett in Until Dying Us Do Half? Identify the comedy duo who starred in anarchic hit Backside Who performed Queen Elizabeth II within the first two seasons of The Crown? Which TV present options Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones? Ant and Dec first labored collectively on which youngsters’s TV drama? Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe and Chris Pratt labored collectively on which US comedy sequence? Which leisure present featured the phrase, ‘Tonight Matthew, I’m going to be…’? Which US comedy actress created the Netflix present, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt? Which Chilly Toes character died in a shock automotive crash? Identify Casualty’s longest-serving character. What’s the identify of Miranda Hart’s finest good friend in her hit sitcom? Which singing competitors was the primary to function Simon Cowell as a choose? Which of those actors has not appeared in The Vicar of Dibley: Emilia Fox, Keeley Hawes, Peter Capaldi Within the TV present Hustle, who performed lead character Mickey “Bricks” Stone? Cop drama Life on Mars is called after a track by which musician? In sci-fi sequence Black Mirror, which track recurrently seems in numerous tales? Who had been the unique presenters of High Gear when it launched in 2002? In what 12 months was the Impartial Tv community, later often known as ITV, launched?

TV quiz answers