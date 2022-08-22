“Low awareness of the infection is likely to have contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron,” the researchers of the new study noted (Getty)

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus worldwide since the end of 2021 has been attributed to several factors: from the high transmissibility of the variant, the limited coverage of vaccines in some countries and the relaxation of health restrictions and the use of masks. A despite all known factors, uncertain variables remain that scientists continue to investigate.

Among these, the extent to which infected persons may be unaware of their infectious status. Multiple previous studies have indicated that asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections are likely triggers for outbreaks as well as rapid and ongoing person-to-person transmission in communities.

In that sense, Cedars-Sinai researchers found that 56% of people infected with Omicron did not know they were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. The study findings were published in JAMA Network Open.

The BA.% sublineage of Omicron is currently the predominant variant of the coronavirus worldwide (Getty)

“ More than one in two people who were infected with Omicron did not know they had it -declared Susan Chengdirector of the Research Institute on Healthy Aging in the department of Cardiology of the Smidt Heart Institute of Cedars-Sinai, in New York, USA, and author of the study. Awareness will be key to allow us to move beyond this pandemic.”

Previous studies estimated that at least 25% and possibly up to 80% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 may not experience symptoms . Compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants, Omicron is associated with generally less severe symptoms that may include fatigue, cough, headache, sore throat, or runny nose..

“ The findings of our study add to the evidence that undiagnosed infections can increase transmission of the virus. ” -confirmed Sandy Y. Joung, a researcher at Cedars-Sinai and first author of the paper. A low level of infection awareness is likely to have contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron.”

Omicron BA.5 “is the worst version of the virus we have seen,” warned scientist Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Translational Science Institute in La Jolla, USA (Getty)

With the intention of going after the traces of this situation, as part of the research on the effects of COVID-19 and the impact of vaccines, the researchers began to collect blood samples from healthcare workers more than two years ago. In the fall of 2021, just before the start of the Omicron variant surge, specialists were able to expand enrollment to include patients.

Of the healthcare workers and patients who participated in the research, the scientists identified 2,479 people who had contributed blood samples just before or after the start of the Omicron wave. The researchers identified 210 individuals who were likely infected with the Omicron variant based on newly positive levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in their blood.

Later, the researchers invited study participants to provide health status updates through surveys and interviews. Only 44% of study participants with newly positive SARS-CoV-2 antibodies knew they were infected with the virus. Most (56%) were unaware of any recent COVID-19 infection .

Previous studies estimated that at least 25% and possibly up to 80% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 may not experience symptoms (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Of the study participants who did not know, only 10% reported recent symptoms they attributed to a common cold or other type of infection.

“We hope that people will read these findings and think that after a meeting where someone tested positive or when you started feeling a little sick, that maybe you should get a quick test. The better we understand our own risks, the better we will be at protecting ourselves and public health,” Cheng said.

The researcher and her colleagues are also studying patterns and predictors of reinfections and their potential to offer long-lasting immunity to SARS-CoV-2. “In addition to raising awareness, this information could help people manage their individual risk,” concludes the specialist.

KEEP READING:

Asymptomatic: the power of the viruses that cause COVID-19 and monkeypox to spread

Given the progress of BA.5 in the world, will the new vaccines against this Omicron variant arrive on time?

COVID: how the new bivalent vaccine against Omicron authorized in the United Kingdom works

COVID in Argentina: province by province, how the Ómicron BA.5 subvariant circulates today