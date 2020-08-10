56 passengers injured in Kozhikode air crash were discharged from hospital: Air India Express

New Delhi: Air India Express said on Monday that 56 people injured in a plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from various hospitals after recovering. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that 149 people were admitted to hospitals, out of which 23 people have been discharged and three are seriously injured. Also Read – Flood in Kerala: Kerala’s house is being ravaged by horrific tragedy, the state is facing the worst tragedy for the third consecutive year

The Air India Express B737, which arrived from Dubai with 190 people, including six crew members, crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday night. The aircraft fell into a 35-foot-deep moat after it slipped off the runway amidst heavy rain and broke into two pieces. In this accident, 18 people including both pilots were killed. Also Read – Kerala Aviation Accident: Civil Aviation Minister said – Investigation report will be made public, people should not speculate themselves. Know what happened so far

On Monday, the airline said in a statement, “The Chief Executive Officer and Regional Head (Southern Region) of Air India Express Ltd. is still in Calicut (Kozhikode) to provide assistance to the family members.” Also Read – 9 years ago, on the runway of Kozhikode, expressed concern, the aviation experts had said this

After the recovery, 56 injured passengers have been discharged from hospitals, the statement said. Air India Express, a subsidiary of the national aviation company Air India, had only one aircraft of the B737 fleet. The airline had told on Sunday that the bodies of 16 dead passengers have been handed over to their families. Officers are investigating this accident.

(input language)