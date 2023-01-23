『アイリスオーヤマ 猫 ケージ コンパクト 2段 ハンモック・食器・キャスター付 ホワイト 猫用 高さ115×幅69×奥行54.5cm【お歳暮】』はヤフオクでから03月09日 15時 31分に出品され03月09日 15時 31分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,630円に設定されています。現在464件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。香川県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
コンテンポラリー・ホワイト 69x54.5x115センチメートル (x 1) PMCC-115
・・Color:ホワイト
・ハンモック付き ミニキャットケージ PMCC-115 商品サイズ（cm）：幅約69×54.5×高さ約115／入口(下段)：幅約46×高さ約40.5／入口(上段)：幅約32×高さ約35／内寸：幅約61.5×奥行約47.5／棚板：幅約28.5×奥行約46.5
・重量：約12.95kg耐荷重：6kgf（棚板1枚あたり）
・材質／パネル：スチール（エポキシ粉体塗装）／棚板：合成樹脂化粧パーティクルボード（メラミン樹脂）／部品：ABS樹脂・ポリプロピレン／トレー：ポリプロピレン
・給水ボトル P-KB-R マットブラウン商品サイズ（cm）：幅約11×奥行約16×高さ約6製品質量：約110g
・材質／ノズル・ホルダー・ストッパー：ABS樹脂 ／吸口：真鍮（メッキ加工）／ねじ：スチール ／パッキン：ゴム ／吸口ボール：ステンレス
Dog Harness， Reflective No-Pull Adjustable Vest with Handle for Walking， Tr
¥ 8610
Dog Harness， Reflective No-Pull Adjustable Vest with Handle for Walking， Tr
¥ 8610
ActiveDogs Air-Tech Mesh Working Dog Vest Harness， XL Girth 29-40 w/ Hand
¥ 8610
ActiveDogs Air-Tech Cordura Working Dog Vest Harness， XL Girth 29-40 w/ H
¥ 8610
Mighty Paw Sport Harness 2.0， Padded Dog Harness， Adjustable Neck and Chest
¥ 8610
Kurgo Dog Harness | Pet Walking Harness | No Pull Harness Front Clip Featur
¥ 8610
Chais Choice - Premium Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness - 3M Reflective Vest
¥ 8610
Chais Choice - Premium Outdoor Explorer No-Pull Dog Harness - 3M Reflectiv
¥ 8610
Gooby - Pioneer Dog Harness， Small Dog Head-in Harness with Control Handle
¥ 8610
Chais Choice - Premium Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness - 3M Reflective Vest
¥ 8610
Therapy Dog in Training Nylon Dog Vest Harness. Purchase Comes with 2 Refle
¥ 8610
Chais Choice - Premium Outdoor Adventure Dog Harness - 3M Reflective Vest
¥ 8610
Memorial Gallery 2001gp-5 Oval Ring 14K Gold/Sterling Silver Plating Cremat 好評発売中
¥ 8610
Memorial Gallery 3317gp Pink Breast Cancer Ribbon Pink Stones 14K Gold/Silv 好評発売中
¥ 8610
Memorial Gallery MG-3174gp Baby Feet Heart 14K Gold/Sterling Silver Plating 好評発売中
¥ 8610
DO NOT PET Dog Vest Harness with Removable Patches and Reflective Trim. Com
¥ 8610
DO NOT PET Dog Vest Harness with Removable Patches and Reflective Trim. Com
¥ 8610
Doggie Stylz Emotional Support Dog Vest with 2 Free Hook and Loop Removable
¥ 8610
落札価格8630円
464 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！