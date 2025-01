箱入り ビルカール サルモン ブリュット ブラン ド ブラン グランクリュNVビルカール サルモン ( 泡 白 ) シャンパン シャンパーニュ【2025の人気アイテム】

《ワイン アドヴォケイト》262号より抜粋

Based on the 2015 vintage and dominated this year by Mesnil sur Oger, Billecarts NV Brut Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru was disgorged in July 2021 with seven grams per liter dosage. Exhibiting aromas of citrus oil, tart stone fruit, freshly baked bread and white flowers, its medium to full-bodied, pillowy and layered, its sweet core of fruit framed by racy acids and chalky structure.