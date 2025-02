Giro Cruz Ski Goggles - Snowboard Goggles for Men Women & Youth - Anti-【2025の人気アイテム】

商品情報

・Grey Wordmark One Size 7134711

・・Color:Grey WordmarkLensColor:Amber Scarlet

・ANTI-FOG COATING ? The Giro Cruz ski goggle lens features our anti-fog coating to keep your vision and riding experience on point.

・OTG FRIENDLY ? Engineered specifically for bespectacled skiers and snowboarders ski goggles that are OTG (Over-The-Glasses) feature a finely crafted interior with extra volume to accommodate prescription frames comfortably. Increased air volume inside the ski goggles keeps your vision